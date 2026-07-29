Non-English ingredients list leads to Lidl cookie recall

Lidl U.S. has recalled Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling because the packaging failed to disclose major food allergens.

The cookies contain wheat, soy, milk, and eggs, but some packages were labeled only in a foreign language and lacked the required English ingredient and allergen information.

Consumers with allergies to any of those ingredients should not eat the product and may return it to any Lidl store for a full refund.

Lidl U.S. has issued a recall of one of its imported cookie products after discovering that some packages did not include the English-language ingredient, nutrition, and allergen information required in the United States.

The recall affects Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling, sold in 11.6-ounce (330-gram) boxes with UPC 4056489125839.

According to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected products contain wheat, soy, milk, and eggs, but the packaging displayed only foreign-language labeling, leaving those allergens undeclared in English.

For most consumers, the labeling issue poses little risk. However, for people with allergies or sensitivities to wheat, soy, milk, or eggs, eating the cookies could trigger a serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product.

Sold in 10 states and Washington, D.C.

The recalled cookies were distributed between July 15 and July 22, 2026, to Lidl stores in:

Delaware

District of Columbia

Georgia

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

What consumers should do

Lidl advises anyone who purchased the recalled cookies and has an allergy or sensitivity to wheat, soy, milk, or eggs not to consume them.

Customers may either discard the product or return it to any Lidl store for a full refund. A receipt is not required. Consumers with questions can contact the Lidl U.S. Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Why allergen labeling matters

Federal law requires packaged foods sold in the U.S. to clearly identify the presence of major food allergens. Missing allergen information can put people with food allergies at risk because they may unknowingly consume ingredients capable of causing severe reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Lidl said the recall was initiated after it discovered that some imported packages lacked the required English-language ingredient list, nutrition facts panel. and allergen declarations. The company said customer safety remains its top priority and apologized for the inconvenience.