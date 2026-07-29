Gas prices keep climbing as oil tops $100 a barrel

The national average price of regular gasoline is $4.10 a gallon, according to AAA, continuing a sharp climb over the past three weeks.

Higher crude oil prices, driven by Middle East supply concerns and shipping disruptions, are expected to keep upward pressure on pump prices into August.

Analysts say motorists should prepare for additional increases, though the pace will depend on whether oil markets stabilize in the coming weeks.

Americans are paying more at the pump as the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline continues to rise, with little relief expected in the near term.

AAA reports the national average reached $4.10 per gallon as of July 29, up about three cents from a week earlier and more than 25 cents higher than the beginning of July. Most states are now averaging at least $4 a gallon.

The primary driver is the cost of crude oil. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has climbed above $100 a barrel after renewed conflict in the Middle East raised concerns about supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping lanes.

AAA says the recent run-up in crude prices has quickly translated into higher wholesale gasoline costs, forcing retailers to raise prices at the pump.

"Rising crude oil prices are behind the spike at the pump," AAA said in its latest fuel market update, noting that continued volatility in the region could keep prices elevated through the second half of the summer.

More increases likely

The short-term outlook suggests drivers are unlikely to see meaningful relief over the next several weeks.

JPMorgan analysts estimate that if disruptions in Middle East oil exports continue, Brent crude could average at least $100 per barrel or move even higher, with each additional month of disruption adding roughly $7 to $8 per barrel. While the bank does not expect an immediate nationwide return to $5 gasoline, it says prices are likely to remain under upward pressure.

Other energy analysts have issued even more aggressive forecasts. Goldman Sachs has warned Brent could reach $120 a barrel if the conflict persists, while Rapidan Energy projects prices around $110 under a prolonged disruption scenario.

Consumers may feel significant effects

Higher gasoline prices could be just the beginning. Because petroleum is used throughout the economy, rising oil prices can increase transportation costs for groceries, consumer goods, and other everyday purchases.

While consumers can't control global oil markets, they can reduce fuel costs by:

Using apps to compare nearby gas prices before filling up.

Keeping tires properly inflated and avoiding aggressive acceleration.

Combining errands to reduce unnecessary driving.

Purchasing fuel early in the week if local prices begin climbing rapidly, since stations often adjust prices after receiving higher-priced deliveries.

Unless geopolitical tensions ease and crude oil prices retreat, analysts expect gasoline prices to remain elevated through at least the next several weeks, making fuel one of the more visible reminders of instability in global energy markets.