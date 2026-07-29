Red Cross warns blood supplies have reached crisis levels

The American Red Cross has declared only the second national blood supply crisis in its history after donations fell to a four-year summer low.

The organization has begun limiting distributions of Type O blood to hospitals to preserve supplies for the most critical emergencies.

Officials say just three additional donors at each blood drive this summer could stabilize the nation's blood supply.

The American Red Cross is warning that the nation's blood supply has fallen to dangerously low levels, prompting only the second national blood supply crisis declaration in the organization's history.

The shortage comes after blood donations dropped to their lowest summer level in four years, leaving hospitals facing increasing pressure to maintain adequate supplies for trauma patients, cancer treatments, surgeries, and other lifesaving procedures.

The Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation's blood, says it now has less than a one-day national supply of Type O positive blood — the most commonly transfused blood type.

As a result, it has begun limiting shipments of Type O blood to individual hospitals to ensure enough is available for the most critical, life-threatening emergencies.

"This is only the second national blood supply crisis in our history," the Red Cross said, urging eligible Americans to donate as soon as possible.

Summer brings higher demand

The shortage reflects a combination of rising demand and falling donations.

Summer is traditionally one of the busiest times of year for trauma care, with more injuries occurring between Memorial Day and Labor Day. At the same time, blood donations typically decline because school blood drives end, families travel, and regular donors' schedules are disrupted. This year, extreme heat, poor air quality, and widespread foodborne illnesses have further reduced donor turnout.

The Red Cross says hospitals are requesting nearly 3,500 more units of blood each week than expected, widening the gap between supply and demand.

Earlier this month, the organization declared an emergency blood shortage after the national blood supply fell roughly 25% in June. Despite an increase in donations following that appeal, inventories have continued to decline.

Type O donors especially needed

While donations of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross says the need is especially urgent for people with Type O blood.

Type O negative is known as the universal blood type and is often used in emergencies when there isn't time to determine a patient's blood type. Type O positive is the most frequently transfused blood type and is used extensively in hospitals nationwide.

Platelet donations are also in short supply. Unlike whole blood, platelets have a shelf life of only about five days, making continuous donations essential.

How consumers can help

The Red Cross says the solution is straightforward: more people need to donate.

According to the organization, if just three additional people donated at every blood drive this summer, the national blood supply crisis could end and inventories could return to more stable levels.

Eligible donors can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

To encourage participation, the Red Cross is offering incentives to donors. Those who give blood through July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email, while donors who give during August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.