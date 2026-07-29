A new MarketWise survey found that 80% of consumers say meaningful inflation relief still feels out of reach, despite improving economic headlines.

Many households say high energy costs continue to strain their budgets, forcing them to cut back on discretionary spending and make everyday tradeoffs.

An economic expert says consumers can manage ongoing financial pressure by prioritizing essential expenses, reducing discretionary spending, and avoiding unnecessary debt when possible.

Inflation may not be making headlines the way it did a few years ago, but many consumers say they are still waiting for everyday costs to come down. Many households continue to feel pressure every time they fill up their gas tank, buy groceries, or pay monthly bills.

A new survey from MarketWise suggests that, for many Americans, positive economic news hasn't yet translated into meaningful financial relief. The findings highlight the gap between improving market conditions and what consumers are actually experiencing in their day-to-day budgets.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with James Royal, Senior SEO Writer, MarketWise, to learn more about the findings.

A look at the survey

MarketWise's Peace Rally Mood Index surveyed 1,006 U.S. retail investors to better understand how recent economic developments are influencing financial confidence and household spending expectations.

The results show that most respondents remain cautious:

80% percent said meaningful inflation relief still feels too far away

More than half (56%) said they care more about lower energy costs than headlines about ceasefires or geopolitical developments.

Nearly half (46%) believe falling oil prices could eventually help ease inflation, but many are taking a wait-and-see approach.

42% said easing global tensions may help household budgets, though they are not counting on it.

21% don't expect any of the potential savings to reach everyday consumers at all.

“Markets react to expectations, and households react to bills,” Royal explained. “A calmer market or lower inflation rate may seem encouraging, but families are still paying elevated prices for groceries, insurance, housing, utilities, and debt. Until those recurring costs decline or wages outpace them, most consumers will not experience economic improvement as relief.”

Consumers are making tradeoffs

One of the biggest priorities for over half of the survey respondents was lower energy costs. In current conditions, the cost of energy is changing how consumers go about their day-to-day lives.

“High energy costs are forcing consumers to make small trade-offs throughout the day,” Royal said. “People are combining errands, driving less, adjusting thermostats, and delaying vehicle maintenance.

“Consumers are cutting back on takeout, entertainment, and nonessential shopping to cover fuel and utility bills. Rising energy prices are especially painful because they’re difficult to avoid, so households often have to reduce spending elsewhere rather than eliminate this expense itself.”

Coping with daily expenses

With almost half of respondents not feeling confident that easing tensions will help their budgets, Royal shared some tips to help consumers cope with daily expenses.

“Households under the most pressure are relying on a series of short-term adjustments, like switching to cheaper brands, postponing repairs or medical care, stretching replacement cycles, reducing savings contributions, and using credit cards or installment plans for routine purchases,” he said.

“Many consumers are also spreading seasonal expenses across multiple paychecks and cutting discretionary spending first. These moves may keep the monthly budget afloat, but they can leave families with less savings and more debt over time."