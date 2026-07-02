Want to quit smoking? Exercise may give your efforts an extra boost

A large review found that exercise modestly improved smoking quit rates and reduced daily cigarette use.

Even a single workout helped reduce cigarette cravings for up to 30 minutes afterward.

Researchers say exercise works best as a complement to proven quit-smoking treatments, not a replacement.

Trying to quit smoking is rarely easy. Nicotine cravings, withdrawal symptoms, and long-standing habits can make it difficult to stick with a quit attempt, even when someone is highly motivated. While counseling, medications, and nicotine replacement therapies remain the standard approaches, researchers continue looking for additional strategies that may make the process a little easier.

A new review from researchers at Adelaide University suggests that exercise could be one of those tools.

According to the findings, adding physical activity to a quit-smoking plan may help reduce cravings, lower the number of cigarettes people smoke, and slightly improve the chances of successfully quitting. The researchers emphasize that exercise isn't meant to replace established smoking cessation treatments, but rather to work alongside them as an accessible, low-cost addition.

“Quitting smoking is one of the best things a person can do for their health, but it’s also one of the hardest,” Dr. Ben Singh said in a news release. “Many smokers want to quit, but the current approaches don’t work for everyone. That’s why we need more strategies that people can incorporate into their daily lives at little or no cost.

“Something as simple as regular exercise can make a meaningful difference to people trying to quit, helping them manage cravings, smoke less, and improve their chances of quitting.”

The study

The findings come from a systematic review and meta-analysis that combined results from 59 randomized controlled trials involving more than 9,000 participants.

Researchers searched 11 scientific databases and evaluated studies that looked at both short-term exercise sessions and longer-term exercise programs. The review included a wide range of activities, including aerobic exercise, resistance training, yoga, high-intensity interval training, and lifestyle-based physical activity.

The researchers examined several outcomes related to smoking cessation, including continuous abstinence, seven-day abstinence, cigarette consumption, cravings, withdrawal symptoms, and mood. By combining data from many different studies, they were able to evaluate whether exercise consistently influenced quitting success across different populations and exercise programs.

The study

Overall, the review found that people who participated in exercise programs were 15% more likely to achieve continuous abstinence from smoking than those in comparison groups. They were also 21% more likely to report not smoking during the previous seven days. On average, participants in exercise programs smoked about two fewer cigarettes per day.

One of the most immediate benefits appeared to be reduced cravings. A single bout of exercise lowered cigarette cravings right after activity, with the effect lasting for up to 30 minutes. Researchers suggest this could help people get through some of the most challenging moments during a quit attempt when the urge to smoke is strongest.

The authors caution that the improvements in long-term quitting were modest and that the overall quality of evidence for abstinence outcomes ranged from low to moderate. Still, they conclude that exercise may be a practical addition to evidence-based smoking cessation programs, giving people another tool to help manage cravings and support their efforts to quit.

“Quitting smoking does not have to begin and end with willpower alone,” Professor Carol Maher said in the release. “Cravings can be difficult to manage, but they often pass. Our review found that even a single bout of exercise can reduce cravings for up to 30 minutes, which may help people get through some of the hardest moments of a quit attempt.

“Exercise should not replace evidence-based quit supports such as counseling and smoking cessation medication, but it may be a practical, low-cost strategy that people can use alongside them.”