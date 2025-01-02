Broccoli sold at Walmart recalled for possible listeria exposure

A California-based company, Braga Fresh, has issued a voluntary recall of broccoli florets due to concerns of potential listeria contamination. The exposed vegetables have been sold at Walmart locations in 20 states across the country.

The possible health concerns were discovered after Texas Health & Human Services conducted a random sampling of the products. Multiple samples of the broccoli showed listeria contamination, which had been distributed to Walmart locations throughout the state of Texas.

Details of the recall

The potentially contaminated broccoli is no longer on store shelves as the packages were marked with a “best if used by” date of December 10, 2024. However, many consumers purchase ready-to-eat broccoli and freeze them, so it’s important for shoppers to check their freezers for the items in question.

The items part of the recall are 12 oz bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets that have a UPC code of 6 81131 32884 5 and a Lot Code of BFFG327A6.

Walmart locations in the following states carried the broccoli part of the recall: Arizona, Arkansas, Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

If consumers find the affected products in their refrigerators or freezers, they are advised to throw them away immediately.

It’s also important to note that no other products from Braga Fresh or Marketside are involved in this recall.