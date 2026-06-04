Synear Foods recalls 71,603 pounds of soup dumplings

Synear Foods USA is recalling about 71,603 pounds of frozen pork and crab soup dumplings because the products contain undeclared peanut, a major food allergen.

The recalled dumplings were distributed to retailers in California, New Jersey, and Washington and were also exported to Canada.

Federal officials say no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat the products and to discard them or return them for a refund.

Synear Foods USA is recalling approximately 71,603 pounds of frozen pork and crab soup dumpling products because they contain peanuts, a known allergen that is not listed on the product label. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on its website.

The company is recalling frozen, not-ready-to-eat pork and crab soup dumplings produced between Oct. 15, 2025, and Feb. 23, 2026. The recall was classified as a Class I recall, the agency's highest-risk category, indicating a reasonable probability that use of the product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death in people with peanut allergies.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered during a routine allergen verification task. Inspectors determined that the products were made with peanut oil, but peanuts were not declared on the finished product labels. The company later determined that a formulation change had led to the labeling error.

The recalled products

The recalled products include 13.23-ounce bags of “Synear Supreme Soup Dumpling Pork & Crab” bearing best-by dates ranging from Oct. 15, 2026, through Feb. 23, 2027, as well as 375-gram bilingual packages labeled “Supreme Soup Dumpling Pork & Crab” with best-by dates of Oct. 15, 2026, and Jan. 26, 2027. The products bear establishment number “EST. 45942” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS said the products were shipped to retail locations in California, New Jersey, and Washington and were also exported to Canada.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the products have been received. However, consumers with peanut allergies are advised not to consume the dumplings.

FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Synear Foods USA, while anyone concerned about an illness or allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.