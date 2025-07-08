TSA ending shoes-off rule for air travel

Nearly two decades after the “shoe bomber,” passengers may soon keep footwear on at security checkpoints

TSA quietly tests changes amid ongoing complaints about travel hassles

Move could ease long lines and boost traveler satisfaction at U.S. airports

Travelers weary of peeling off their shoes at airport security may finally get some relief. The Transportation Security Administration is preparing to roll out new procedures that would allow passengers to keep their shoes on while passing through standard screening checkpoints, according to people familiar with the plans.

The shift, first reported by Gate Access, a travel newsletter, hasn’t been formally announced, but signals a significant change for an agency that has kept the footwear rule in place for nearly 20 years. The TSA confirmed in a statement that it is “always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture,” but added that any official updates would come through established channels.

A rule rooted in terror threats

The practice of removing shoes at airport security took hold after Richard Reid, infamously dubbed the “shoe bomber,” tried to ignite explosives hidden in his footwear during a 2001 flight from Paris to Miami. The attempt, though unsuccessful, sparked fears of similar plots in the tense aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Initially, shoe-screening policies varied from airport to airport. It wasn’t until 2006 that the TSA formally mandated shoe removal for all passengers, citing intelligence about “a continuing threat.” The rule became one of the most unpopular travel measures, blamed for slowing down lines and subjecting millions of passengers to the indignity of walking barefoot or in socks through security checkpoints.

Complaints and exemptions

Frustration over the shoe rule has fueled interest in TSA PreCheck, the trusted-traveler program that lets members keep their shoes on during screening. Children 12 and under and passengers 75 and older have also been exempt from the requirement.

In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to social media to crowdsource ideas on improving family travel. He later posted that “it’s very clear that TSA is the #1 travel complaint.”

If the planned change takes effect, it could dramatically improve the security experience for millions of travelers—ending one of the most visible legacies of post-9/11 aviation security.