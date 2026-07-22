Trump proposes tariffs on all generic drug imports beginning in 2028

Generic drugs imported into the U.S. will continue to face a 0% tariff beginning August 1, 2026, for a two-year period.

The tariff would then increase to 100% for one year before rising to 200% afterward.

The policy is intended to encourage pharmaceutical companies to build manufacturing facilities in the United States.

President Trump announced a new tariff timeline for generic drugs imported into the United States, outlining a phased approach that begins with a two-year period of no tariffs before significantly higher rates take effect.

According to the announcement posted on Truth Social, the policy is designed to encourage more generic pharmaceutical manufacturing within the U.S. by giving companies time to invest in domestic production.

The announcement also states that the policy for patented, branded, and innovative drugs will remain unchanged.

Here's how the new timeline would work

According to the announcement, effective August 1, 2026, imported generic drugs will continue to be subject to a 0% tariff for the next two years (through 2028). After that period ends, the tariff would increase to 100% for one year before rising again to 200% on an ongoing basis.

The announcement says the phased approach is intended to give pharmaceutical companies a window to build manufacturing plants and equipment in the United States before the higher tariff rates take effect.

It also states that the escalating tariffs are meant to serve as a penalty for companies that choose not to establish domestic production during that time.

Trump said the objective of the policy is to "protect the people of the United States." He also said pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are currently being built across the country at what he described as an unprecedented level.

The announcement specifies that the tariff policy applies to generic drugs, while the existing policy for patented, branded, and innovative medications will remain in place.

What this means for consumers

The announcement does not provide details about how the policy could affect prescription drug prices, insurance coverage, or the availability of generic medications.

Instead, it focuses on encouraging pharmaceutical companies to expand manufacturing operations in the United States by providing a two-year period before substantially higher tariffs would take effect.