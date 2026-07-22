Target rolls out back-to-school deals for families and college students

Target says 95% of its school supply deals are priced at or below last year's retail prices.

A weeklong sale beginning July 26 includes discounts on clothing, shoes, backpacks, and dorm décor.

The retailer is expanding in-store back-to-school and college events with giveaways and personalization activities.

Back-to-school shopping can add up quickly, whether you're buying crayons for a first grader or bedding for a college freshman.

To help families prepare for the upcoming school year, Target is introducing a mix of lower everyday prices, limited-time discounts, and expanded in-store events designed to make shopping a little easier.

The retailer says it has reduced prices on thousands of products across school supplies and everyday essentials, including many food and beverage items. According to Target, 95% of its school supply deals are priced at or below last year's retail prices. Shoppers will also find school supplies starting at 25 cents, apparel starting at $5, and a variety of college essentials priced under $20.

"From picking out a first-day outfit to finding the perfect sheets for your dorm, back-to-school and college is filled with so many meaningful moments, and Target is making them easier for busy families," Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, said in a news release.

"With fresh styles, everyday essentials and incredible value all in one place, we're helping families spend less time shopping and more time celebrating the start of a new school year."

Discounts cover everything from uniforms to dorm décor

One of the biggest promotions is a weeklong savings event running from July 26 through Aug. 1.

During that time, shoppers can save up to 30% on kids' clothing, receive 25% off kids' shoes, and save 30% on school uniform polos and dresses. The sale also includes 20% off Champion backpacks and lunch items, 20% off All in Motion backpacks, lunch kits, and hydration products, and 30% off teen home décor.

Beyond sale prices, Target says it will participate in state tax-free shopping holidays where applicable.

Verified college students and teachers can also receive 20% off one storewide purchase through Target Circle during the promotional period.

The retailer is also expanding its in-store experiences. On Aug. 8, about 2,000 stores will host back-to-school events featuring activities such as personalization kits for backpacks and school gear, giveaways, and opportunities to explore new merchandise.

Later in the month, Target will hold back-to-college move-in events at nearly 150 stores, with select locations offering DJs, samples, and welcome bags timed to local campus move-in schedules.

What it means for shoppers

For families and students, the announcement provides several ways to save depending on what they need most. Everyday price reductions may help with routine school supply purchases, while the limited-time sale offers deeper discounts on clothing, backpacks, and dorm items.

Students heading to college and teachers preparing for the new year may be able to stretch their budgets further by combining Target Circle offers with seasonal promotions.

Meanwhile, the expanded in-store events add an extra element for shoppers who enjoy browsing in person while picking up supplies before the school year begins.