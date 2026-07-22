Autotrader taps Kenan Thompson to promote buying a car online

Autotrader has recruited comedian Kenan Thompson for a campaign promoting its online car-buying tools.

Shoppers can complete an eligible purchase online or combine digital steps with an in-person visit to a local dealership.

Consumers should compare total prices, independently inspect used vehicles, and avoid sending money before verifying the seller.

For many consumers, going to an auto dealership to buy a car is not the most pleasant experience. Autotrader is launching an ad campaign presenting online purchases as a more pleasant option, enlisting a comedian to lighten the mood.

The Cox Automotive brand has teamed up with actor and comedian Kenan Thompson for advertisements demonstrating how shoppers can search inventory, compare vehicles, and complete some or all of a purchase online.

Autotrader said its system gives consumers a choice: They can complete an eligible transaction entirely online or move between digital and in-person steps with a local dealership. However, available features and transaction options vary by dealer and vehicle.

“Our goal for this campaign is to show consumers that buying a car online is easier, more intuitive, and more flexible than they may think,” Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing at Cox Automotive, said in the company’s announcement.

Thompson appears in three new 15- and 30-second commercials. It is his fourth appearance in an Autotrader campaign.

One commercial, titled “Coffee Shop,” compares purchasing a vehicle online with ordering coffee. Autotrader is extending that theme to a one-day promotional event in New York City.

The Autotrader Coffeehouse is scheduled to open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern time on July 23 at 109 W. 25th St. Visitors can receive free coffee, learn about the company’s online purchasing tools, and potentially see Thompson, who is expected to make a special appearance.

Sweepstakes offers $10,000

Autotrader is also launching a sweepstakes offering $10,000 in total cash prizes. Ten winners will each receive $1,000 to put toward a vehicle purchase.

Consumers can enter by following the official rules, which include an option to post a photograph of their coffee or car on Instagram, tag Autotrader, and use the campaign hashtag. An alternate entry method is available, and no purchase is required.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., who are at least 18 years old. It begins July 23 and ends Aug. 14.

The broader advertising campaign will appear on television, streaming services, podcasts, social media, and digital and outdoor platforms. It will also include rideshare promotions.

Dos and don’ts when buying a car online

Online shopping may reduce the hours spent at a dealership, but it doesn’t eliminate the need for research. Here are some precautions:

Do:

Compare the vehicle’s total out-the-door price, including taxes, documentation charges, delivery costs, and dealer-added products.

Obtain financing offers from a bank or credit union before accepting dealer financing.

Check the vehicle identification number, or VIN, against the listing and all purchase documents.

Get a vehicle-history report and arrange an independent mechanical inspection before buying a used car.

Verify the dealership or seller independently, using a phone number and website you locate yourself.

Read the cancellation, return, warranty, and delivery policies before signing or paying.

Save copies of the listing, messages, disclosures, financing agreement, and final sales contract.

Don’t:

Don’t focus only on the monthly payment. A longer loan term can lower the payment while substantially increasing the total cost.

Don’t assume an advertised price includes every mandatory fee or that you automatically qualify for all listed discounts.

Don’t rely solely on photographs, videos, or a seller-provided inspection.

Don’t send money by gift card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or payment app to an unverified seller.

Don’t provide a Social Security number or banking information before confirming that the website and seller are legitimate.

Don’t let claims that another buyer is waiting pressure you into skipping inspections or paperwork.

Don’t take delivery until the vehicle, VIN, price, and financing terms match the agreement.

Consumers should also remember that buying a car online generally does not provide an automatic federal three-day right to cancel. Any return option will usually depend on the seller’s written policy or applicable state law.