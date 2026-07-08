America's most trusted brands: When paying for a name makes sense and when it doesn't

Trust has value—but so does price: America's most trusted brands have earned loyal followings, but many store brands offer similar quality for less.

Pay more when it matters: Trusted brands can be worth the extra cost for products involving safety, health, finances, or strong warranty support.

Shop smarter, not by logo: Always compare the unit price along with ingredients and recent reviews before assuming the biggest brand is the best buy.

A new Morning Consult survey found that Dawn Dish Soap is America's most trusted brand for the second consecutive year.

Here’s how the top 10 ranked, followed by their trust score:

Dawn Dish Soap — 60.4

Band-Aid — 59.4

Google — 57.4

Dove — 57.3 (tie)

PayPal — 57.3 (tie)

The Weather Channel — 56.9

Heinz Ketchup — 56.4

UPS — 56.3

Hershey's — 56.1 (tie)

Kleenex — 56.1 (tie)

The rankings are based on how much consumers trust brands to "do what is right." But while trust is valuable, consumer experts say it shouldn't be the only factor driving your buying decisions.

Here's how to use brand trust to shop smarter and potentially save money.

Trust matters most when reliability is critical

There are some purchases where paying for a trusted brand can provide real peace of mind.

Products involving your family's health, safety, or finances often fall into this category. Think smoke detectors, baby products, financial services, medications, or products backed by strong warranties and responsive customer service.

In these situations, a company's long track record and customer support may be worth paying a little extra for.

Pro tip: Before buying an unfamiliar brand, spend a minute reading recent customer reviews. The key is to look for repeated complaints and not just one or two negative experiences.

Don't assume the most trusted brand is always the best value

A trusted brand doesn't automatically mean it's the best buy.

Many store-brand pantry staples, frozen vegetables, paper products, and over-the-counter medications perform just as well as their name-brand counterparts while costing significantly less.

Rather than shopping by logo alone, compare the ingredient list, features, warranty, and unit price. If the products are nearly identical, the less expensive option is often the smarter purchase.

Pro tip: Try replacing just one name-brand item with a store brand on each shopping trip. If your family doesn't notice the difference, you've just found an easy way to lower your grocery bill.

Reputation is earned one purchase at a time

Brands don't build trust through advertising alone. They earn it by consistently delivering products that work as promised.

That's one reason familiar household names continue to rank highly. In many cases, consumers have years, or even decades, of positive experiences with many of these products.

The same principle applies when you're evaluating newer brands.

Look beyond the marketing and ask yourself:

Does the company stand behind its product?

Is customer service easy to reach?

Are warranty claims handled fairly?

Do recent reviews match the advertising?

Nostalgia can influence buying decisions

Morning Consult also found that several nostalgic brands, including Mr. Pibb, Lunchables, Capri Sun, and Hot Wheels saw some of the biggest gains in consumer trust.

There's nothing wrong with buying products you enjoy, but remember that positive memories can influence purchasing decisions just as much as product quality.

Pro tip: If you're considering switching back to an old favorite, compare today's price and ingredients with competing products before assuming it's still the best value.

Five ways to shop smarter…regardless of the brand