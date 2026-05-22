Why after-school sports may matter more than parents realize

A new study found children in after-school sports showed stronger cognitive, mental, and physical health outcomes.

Researchers compared children with similar socioeconomic and demographic backgrounds to isolate the impact of sports participation.

Experts say expanding access to after-school activities could support healthier development for more kids.

As concerns grow about screen time, inactivity, and children’s mental health, new research suggests after-school sports may offer benefits that go far beyond staying active.

A study recognized as a 2025 Paper of the Year by the American College of Sports Medicine found that children who participated in after-school sports consistently performed better across several measures tied to brain health, physical fitness, and emotional well-being.

“This paper stood out for both its scientific rigor and its clear societal relevance,” Jennifer J. Heisz, Ph.D., editor-in-chief of ESM, said in a news release.

“The findings provide meaningful evidence that participation in after school sports is associated with benefits across cognitive, mental health, and physical domains, underscoring the importance of expanding equitable access to school and community programs that support brain and body health.”

The study

The research, published in Exercise, Sport, and Movement, examined data from hundreds of children between the ages of 6 and 16.

Researchers compared kids who participated in sports or physical activity outside of school with those who did not. Importantly, the groups were carefully matched based on factors such as age, race, sex, puberty status, socioeconomic status, and IQ. That allowed researchers to better isolate the effects of after-school sports participation itself rather than outside influences.

What the study found

The findings were wide-ranging. Children involved in after-school sports scored better on measures tied to executive functioning, processing speed, language comprehension, and social awareness.

They also showed fewer attention-related and ADHD-related symptoms than children who did not participate in sports. On the physical side, the sports group demonstrated higher overall fitness levels, greater muscular strength and flexibility, higher daily energy expenditure, and lower resting heart rates.

Researchers noted that many children still fall short of recommended daily physical activity levels, making after-school programs an important opportunity to help close that gap. The study also pointed out that access to sports and recreational programs is not always equal, particularly for families facing financial or logistical barriers.

For parents and caregivers, the findings may reinforce the idea that sports can support more than just physical health. The study suggests that regular participation in structured physical activity may also help children build cognitive and emotional skills that affect everyday life, including focus, learning, and social interaction.

At the same time, researchers emphasized that access matters. Expanding affordable and inclusive after-school programs could help more children benefit from the positive effects linked to sports participation.

“An important aspect of this study is that even after controlling for socio-demographic determinants of physical activity, we still observed widespread benefits for fitness, muscular strength, flexibility, social awareness skills, executive function, and academic performance,” researcher Nicole E. Logan, PhD, said.

“Given that health disparities persist for many families, our results show that we should encourage equitable access to sport and physical activity to promote healthy child development.”