Cheese garlic croutons sold at Kroger have been recalled

Sugar Foods LLC is recalling specific lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons over possible Salmonella contamination linked to a milk powder ingredient.

The recalled croutons were distributed to Kroger stores in 17 states, including Virginia, Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are being urged not to eat the affected products.

Sugar Foods LLC has issued a recall of certain lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons after an ingredient supplier warned of possible Salmonella contamination in milk powder used in the product’s seasoning blend.

The recall affects five-ounce bags of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons with UPC code 0 11110 81353 4 and “Best If Used By” dates ranging from Feb. 17, 2027 through April 7, 2027.

According to the company and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the milk powder was supplied by California Dairies Inc. to seasoning manufacturer Solina USA, which produced the seasoning blend used on the croutons.

The recall was initiated after California Dairies announced its own recall over concerns the milk powder could contain Salmonella bacteria.

Sugar Foods said the seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella before use, but the company decided to recall the product “out of an abundance of caution.”

Distributed in 17 states

The recalled croutons were distributed between March 7 and April 7, 2026, to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread into the bloodstream and cause more severe complications.

Consumers who purchased the recalled croutons are advised not to consume them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Sugar Foods has established a consumer hotline at 332-240-6676 that is available around the clock for questions related to the recall.