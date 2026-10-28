Starbucks reveals its 2026 holiday lineup — 4 dates fans should know

Starbucks' holiday menu launches November 5 : It features new tiramisu-inspired drinks, festive refreshers, and seasonal food.

Limited-edition collectibles are a big attraction : Bearista cups and holiday merchandise are. arriving throughout November and December.

Red Cup Day returns November 17: Customers get a free reusable holiday cup with qualifying drink purchases, while supplies last.

Starbucks is getting ready for Christmas, and this year's holiday lineup includes new tiramisu-inspired drinks, festive food, and plenty of collectible cups.

But not everything arrives at once.

If you're hoping to grab a limited-edition cup or take advantage of Starbucks' popular holiday giveaway, there are four dates worth remembering.

Four Starbucks holiday dates to circle on your calendar

November 5: Holiday drinks, food, and most seasonal merchandise arrive

November 10: Mystery Bearista Glass Cold Cups go on sale

November 17: Red Cup Day returns, along with the Winter Wonderland merchandise collection

December 1: The original Bearista Glass Cold Cup returns to select stores.

Some merchandise will be available only in limited quantities, so waiting until December to shop could mean missing out.

What's new on the holiday drink menu?

The biggest addition is the Tiramisu Velvet lineup, inspired by the popular Italian dessert.

Customers can choose between a Tiramisu Velvet Latte, available hot or iced, and a Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew. Both feature mascarpone cold foam topped with cocoa and coffee dusting.

Starbucks is also introducing the Apple Pomegranate Refresher, featuring popping pomegranate-flavored pearls, along with a creamier Snowy Apple version made with coconut milk.

Returning favorites include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, and Gingerbread Chai.

Pro tip: Spit a Venti and save. Starbucks holiday drinks can get expensive. If you're grabbing Starbucks with a friend or family member, consider ordering one Venti holiday drink and splitting it instead of buying two smaller drinks. A Venti is 20 ounces for hot drinks and 24 ounces for iced drinks, so you'll each get 10–12 ounces which is about the same size as a Tall. You'll save around $4–$6 compared to buying two separate drinks.

New holiday food is coming, too

The seasonal food lineup includes a new Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, an updated Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich, and a Bearista Cake Pop.

Returning favorites include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

Collectible cups could be the biggest draw

Starbucks is bringing back its popular Bearista Glass Cold Cup in December, but collectors won't have to wait that long for something new.

On November 10, Starbucks will introduce mystery Bearista cups sold in surprise boxes. Shoppers won't know which design they're getting until they open the package.

The Winter Wonderland collection follows November 17, featuring icy blue and iridescent drinkware.

Don't forget Red Cup Day

On November 17, customers who purchase an eligible handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks locations can receive a free reusable holiday cup, while supplies last.

It's worth checking with your local store before making a special trip, particularly if you're hoping to find a specific collectible.

Pro tip: Don't pay extra just to get a free cup. On Red Cup Day, make sure you're ordering a qualifying holiday beverage before heading to the register. And remember, the reusable cup is only a bargain if you were already planning to buy the drink. Spending $6 or $7 just to get a free cup isn't necessarily saving money.