Walmart rolls out back-to-school savings as shopping season begins

Walmart says it's offering its lowest prices since 2019 on 14 of the most common school supplies, with select items starting at 25 cents.

The retailer is expanding back-to-school offerings with clothing, lunch solutions, wellness services and college essentials.

New digital tools and multiple shopping options are designed to help families save both time and money.

Back-to-school shopping is about much more than picking up notebooks and pencils. For many families, it marks the return to school routines, busy schedules, and a long list of supplies, clothing, and everyday essentials.

To help customers prepare, Walmart has unveiled its 2026 back-to-school and back-to-college lineup, emphasizing lower prices, convenience, and a broader selection of products for students of all ages. According to the retailer, it is offering its lowest prices since 2019 on the 14 school supplies most commonly found on classroom lists nationwide, with select items starting at just 25 cents.

The company says its seasonal assortment is designed to cover everything from classroom supplies and dorm room necessities to meals, health services, and fashion, allowing shoppers to complete more of their school preparation in one place.

What's included this year

Beyond traditional school supplies, Walmart says this year's assortment includes trendy accessories, themed merchandise, stationery, and updated clothing collections aimed at helping students personalize their school gear.

The retailer is also highlighting practical everyday needs. Its back-to-school lunch basket features nutritious meal options that average less than $2 per lunch, while its Recipe Hub offers one-click meal ideas that can be delivered through Express Delivery, where available.

Families can also shop for low-cost immunizations, vision care, and health essentials during their school shopping trips, with Walmart Wellness Day scheduled for July 25.

For college students, Walmart has introduced a College Grocery Haul priced under $35, along with dorm décor, technology, organization products, and new online tools such as College Wishlist, Dynamic Showroom, and Be Your Own Model.

Teachers are also included in this year's campaign, with classroom organization supplies and teacher appreciation gifts starting at $2.48.

What this means for consumers

For shoppers, the announcement means there are more opportunities to tackle back-to-school shopping in one trip — or without making a trip at all.

Walmart is emphasizing flexible shopping options, including in-store purchases, curbside pickup, fast shipping ,and Express Delivery, as well as digital features that allow customers to shop directly from classroom supply lists and create classroom registries.

The retailer is also placing a strong focus on value by combining lower-priced school supplies with clothing, groceries, health services, and college products. For families, teachers, and college students preparing for a new school year, the expanded assortment is intended to simplify the shopping process while making it easier to check multiple items off their back-to-school lists in one place.