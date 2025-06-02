Tainted cucumbers have triggered a salmonella outbreak in 18 states

At least 45 people across 18 states have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. has recalled whole cucumbers shipped to 14 states between May 17 and May 21.

Consumers are advised to discard any potentially contaminated cucumbers and to clean surfaces that may have come into contact with them.

A salmonella outbreak tied to cucumbers has sickened at least 45 people across 18 U.S. states, prompting a federal investigation and a nationwide recall of the contaminated produce. Multiple food products containing cucumbers have also been recalled.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified cucumbers grown by Florida-based Bedner Growers Inc. as a likely source of the outbreak. The contaminated cucumbers were distributed between April 29 and May 19 through major retailers and reached various venues, including restaurants, hospitals, and even cruise ships.

So far, 16 people have been hospitalized due to the infections, though no deaths have been reported. The cucumbers were sold in multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Investigation and recall

The FDA and CDC are conducting a joint investigation into the outbreak. Preliminary findings suggest that the cucumbers were contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, a strain of the bacteria that can cause serious gastrointestinal illness. The contamination was traced back to untreated canal water used by the growers.

The FDA reported the first cucumber recall on May 20. Since then, eight other food products that contain cucumbers have been recalled.

In response, Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc., the distributor of the affected cucumbers, issued a voluntary recall of whole cucumbers shipped from May 17 through May 21 to retail and food service distribution centers in 14 states. The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter, and 5 to 9 inches long. Mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in the recall.

What to do

Consumers are advised not to eat any recalled cucumbers and to check their refrigerators for the affected products. If you have cucumbers at home and cannot determine their origin, it is safest to discard them.

Additionally, wash any surfaces or items that may have come into contact with the cucumbers using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, typically developing between six hours to six days after exposure. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but severe cases may require hospitalization, especially in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The FDA and CDC said they continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.