Supreme Produce recalls cucumber-based Grab-and-Go items

Supreme Service Solutions LLC, doing business as Supreme Produce, has issued a voluntary recall of multiple fresh produce items made with cucumbers potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The cucumbers, originally supplied by Bedner Growers Inc., have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 26 reported illnesses across 15 states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Details of the recall

The recall affects a variety of pre-packaged cucumber-based snack and salad items sold under the Supreme Produce brand at Kroger and affiliated retail stores across Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, and Michigan. The items were sold in clear plastic grab-n-go containers between May 8, 2025, and May 21, 2025.

Products subject to the recall include:

Cucumber Bowl with Ranch Dip (UPC 850054894519)

Cucumber Slices with Tajin (UPC 850053685699)

Fruit and Veg Tray (UPC 850065403748)

Cucumber Carrot Ranch Pack (UPC 850065403557)

Large Vegetable Tray (UPC 850054894571)

Vegetable Bowls – $5 (UPC 850065403380) and $10 (UPC 860010507131)

Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip Small (UPC 850054894335)

Multiple varieties of salads including Chef Salad, Cobb Salad, Greek Salad, Garden Salad, and Southwest Salad

Each product includes a label with a UPC and purchase date range; the store address is specific to the location of purchase.

Health risks

Salmonella is a potentially life-threatening pathogen, particularly dangerous for children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include:

Fever

Diarrhea (which may be bloody)

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal cramping

In rare cases, the infection can lead to severe complications such as arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis.

Although no illnesses have been reported in connection with the Supreme Produce products to date, the company is acting out of an abundance of caution following Bedner Growers’ notification and the broader FDA investigation.

Outbreak scope

The cucumbers in question were recalled after the FDA informed Bedner Growers that the produce had been epidemiologically linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak. Reported cases have occurred in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Consumer guidance

Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected products are urged to:

Immediately discard the product if it is still in their possession.

Avoid consumption, even if the product appears or smells normal.

Contact a healthcare provider if experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Though these items are past their shelf life and should no longer be available at retail locations, the company advises consumers to exercise caution.

For further information, consumers may contact Bedner Growers, Inc. at 866-222-9180, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

Regulatory Coordination

This recall is being conducted in coordination with the FDA, which continues to monitor and investigate the broader outbreak. Updates and additional recall notices may be posted on the FDA’s Recall Page.

Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant with any produce purchased during the recall window and to monitor for updates as the investigation continues.