Study of drug targeting binge eating produced mixed results

GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are popular with people who want to lose weight. However, there is another class of drugs that could have a similar effect.

Rutgers Health researchers have uncovered mixed outcomes for patients using lisdexamfetamine, a stimulant commonly prescribed for binge eating disorder (BED).

The study, led by Abanoub Armanious, a master of science student at Rutgers School of Public Health, highlights the complexities of treating the most prevalent eating disorder in the United States, which affects individuals across all racial and ethnic groups.

Lisdexamfetamine, marketed as Vyvanse, initially received FDA approval for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Its subsequent approval for BED was based on its ability to reduce binge eating episodes, making it the sole FDA-approved medication for moderate to severe cases of the disorder in adults.

However, the study, published in Psychiatry Research Communications, reveals that while some patients report reduced binge episodes and better appetite control, others experience significant side effects and inconsistent results.

"Binge eating disorder is characterized by recurrent episodes of excessive eating accompanied by a loss of control, often coexisting with depression, anxiety, and obesity-related health issues like Type 2 diabetes," Morgan James, assistant professor of psychiatry and senior author of the study, said in a press release.

Despite clinical trials affirming lisdexamfetamine's effectiveness in some cases, the study emphasizes the lack of patient-centered qualitative data on its use.

Side effects may limit effectiveness

The research involved a thematic analysis of 111 anonymous reviews from self-identified BED patients on Drugs.com. It explored the relationship between patients' perceptions of lisdexamfetamine and their ratings of its efficacy. Findings indicated that higher perceived efficacy was linked to improved focus and fewer side effects, while lower ratings were associated with concerns about diminishing therapeutic effects, insomnia, and afternoon energy loss.

Key challenges identified include the timing of the drug's effects, which often wear off by evening, leaving patients vulnerable to nighttime binge episodes. Additionally, the "crash" as the medication wears off can result in fatigue and irritability. Some patients attempted to adjust their dosage timing to align with their binge hours, but this often led to insomnia and other sleep disturbances.

The study calls for a more nuanced understanding of lisdexamfetamine's effects on BED patients, emphasizing the necessity for targeted treatment options to address this significant challenge in mental health care.