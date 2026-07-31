Starbucks says it has the best benefits in retail. Here's how it stacks up against the competition.

Starbucks shines for part-time benefits. Eligible employees working about 20 hours a week can qualify for healthcare, retirement benefits, and free college through Arizona State University.

Rivals each have an edge . Costco leads on starting pay, Amazon offers exceptional career growth, and Target and Walmart have expanded tuition benefits.

Pick the benefits you'll actually use. The best employer isn't necessarily the one ranked No. 1. it's the one whose benefits best fit your lifestyle and career goals.

Starbucks recently highlighted a new analysis by benefits consulting firm Aon that ranked its employee benefits package No. 1 among more than 60 large retailers. According to the study, Starbucks outperformed competitors across several major categories, particularly for hourly workers.

The findings reinforce Starbucks' reputation as one of retail's most generous employers — but they're not the whole story.

Major competitors including Costco, Target, Walmart, and Amazon have significantly expanded their own benefits in recent years, giving workers more choices than ever. The "best" employer these days now depends largely on what matters most to you.

Best for healthcare: Starbucks

If you're looking for comprehensive benefits while working part-time, Starbucks remains difficult to beat.

Eligible employees averaging about 20 hours per week can qualify for medical, dental and vision insurance, mental health benefits, paid parental leave, life insurance, retirement savings, and the company's Bean Stock program.

Most major retailers offer healthcare, but many reserve their richest benefits for employees working closer to full-time schedules.

What job seekers can do: Ask exactly when benefits begin and how many hours you must average to remain eligible. A generous benefit isn't worth much if you don't qualify.

Best for free college: It's a four-way race

A decade ago, Starbucks largely owned this category.

Its Starbucks College Achievement Plan pays 100% of tuition for eligible employees earning their first bachelor's degree online through Arizona State University.

Today, however, the competition has caught up:

Target now offers debt-free education through Guild, with access to certificates and degree programs.

Walmart provides tuition-free education and career training through Live Better U.

Amazon prepays tuition for many certificate and workforce-training programs through Career Choice.

Each program has slightly different eligibility rules and participating schools, so be sure to take a closer look before applying. But the big-picture takeaway is that free education has become one of retail's biggest recruiting tools in recent years.

What job seekers can do: Compare participating schools, degree options and eligibility requirements before accepting a job. Keep in mind that the best education benefit is the one that matches your career goals.

Best for paycheck: Costco

While a solid benefits package absolutely matters for many job seekers, so does a strong starting wage.

Costco pays well, and they’ve had that reputation for years, as their starting pay is among one of the highest hourly wages in retail. New associates can expect to start at $20-22 per hour, while full-timers are also offered healthcare and retirement benefits.

While it’s true that Starbucks may offer more extensive benefits for part-time workers, Costco wins for those whose top priority is maximizing their paycheck.

What job seekers can do: Be sure to calculate your annual earnings and not just your hourly wage. More consistent schedules and additional hours can make a significant difference over the course of a year.

Best for career growth: Amazon

For employees hoping to build a long-term career, Amazon stands out because of its size and variety of career paths.

Beyond warehouse and delivery positions, the company offers opportunities in logistics, operations, technology, cloud computing, management, and corporate roles. Programs like Career Choice also help employees develop new skills that can lead to promotions.

Starbucks also promotes heavily from within, with many store managers beginning as baristas. But Amazon's sheer size creates opportunities that few retailers can match.

Pro tip: Match the job to your life stage. A college student may benefit most from tuition assistance, while a parent may prioritize healthcare and scheduling flexibility. Also, someone saving for retirement may care more about a 401(k) match or company stock than starting salary.

Best overall? It depends

The days when one retailer clearly offered the best benefits are largely over.

Starbucks remains a leader, especially for employees working part-time who want access to healthcare, retirement benefits, and education assistance. But Costco continues to set the standard for wages.

Target and Walmart have really expanded their education benefits, so be sure to give them a closer look if that’s important to you.

Lastly, we have Amazon, which has also raised the bar and now combines tuition assistance with one of the better career-development pathways in retail today.

When it comes down to brass tacks, a company that ranks first in a study is fairly meaningless. The more important thing to consider is which benefits you'll actually use in real-life. That’s probably where you should apply first.

Other retailers worth considering