Consumer product safety recall roundup for July 31, 2026

Recall Roundup

This roundup covers newly announced consumer product, food and drug recalls and public health alerts from CPSC, FDA and FSIS.

Retro refrigerators pose fatal fire risk

Galanz Americas is recalling more than 121,000 retro-style refrigerators after dozens of fires, including one reported death.

The refrigerators’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite, creating serious fire and burn hazards.

About 121,680 units were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2019 to September 2022, with 34 fire reports and one fatality noted by CPSC.

Consumers should unplug the refrigerator immediately, stop using it and contact Galanz to schedule a free in-home repair.

Galanz Americas Limited Company, working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, is recalling Galanz Retro Refrigerators manufactured by Zhongshan Galanz, of China. The retro-style units were sold in black, blue, red and white, measure about 58 inches high and 21 inches wide, and include a top freezer with a separate door, three adjustable glass shelves and one drawer. The recall covers certain units with date codes from December 2018 through December 2020 and model numbers BCD-215V-62H, GLR76TRDER, GLR76TBKER, GLR76TBEER or GLR76TWEER.

The hazard

CPSC said internal electrical components can short circuit and catch fire. The agency is aware of 34 reports of fires involving the refrigerators, and one incident resulted in a death, according to a local fire department report. That makes this one of the most serious recalls in this week’s roundup.

What to do

Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled refrigerator immediately until it is repaired. Galanz is offering a free in-home repair by a qualified technician. Owners can identify affected units by checking the white label on the upper left-hand corner on the back of the appliance for the “Galanz” name, model number and date code in YYYYMM format.

Company contact

Galanz Americas at 888-462-0579 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@galanzamericas.com, or online at GalanzRetroFridgeRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.galanz.com/us/ and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page.

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Fireworks rockets can explode prematurely

Jake’s Fireworks is recalling more than 132,000 World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” rockets because they can detonate before reaching a safe height.

The recalled rockets can explode prematurely, posing explosion and burn hazards.

About 132,440 units were sold at fireworks stores nationwide from March 2025 through June 2026 for between $12 and $25.

Consumers should stop using the rockets immediately and contact Jake’s Fireworks for a full refund.

Jake’s Fireworks, Inc., of Pittsburg, Kansas, is recalling World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” rockets in coordination with CPSC. The products are mounted on wooden sticks and sold in a black box featuring a skull graphic, the brand name, product name and a warning label. The packaging includes SKU code 1004351 near the bottom.

The hazard

According to CPSC, the rockets can explode before reaching their intended height. That raises the risk that users or bystanders could be hit by the blast or burning debris at close range. No injuries had been reported at the time of the recall announcement, but the hazard is serious because fireworks are designed to detonate at a safer distance overhead.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled rockets right away. Jake’s Fireworks is offering a full refund and said consumers will be asked to return the fireworks to the retail location where they were purchased or to the nearest Jake’s Fireworks retail location.

Company contact

Jake’s Fireworks toll-free at 855-587-8816 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at stroberecall@jakesfireworks.com, or online at www.jakesfireworks.com/product-recall-skull-strobe-rocket/ or www.jakesfireworks.com and click “Skull Strobe Recall” at the top of the page.

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Backyard zipline kits trigger injury reports

Trsmima zipline kits and separate spring brakes are being recalled after reports of broken parts, hard collisions and injuries including fractures and concussions.

The kits’ cable, turnbuckle and seat can break or detach, and the spring brakes may fail to slow riders safely, creating fall and collision hazards.

About 60,720 zipline kits and about 19,120 sold-separately spring brakes were sold on Amazon.com, with at least 40 incident reports and at least 20 injuries.

Consumers should stop using the zipline products immediately, uninstall or destroy them as directed and request a full refund from Trsmima.

CPSC announced a recall of TT Trsmima Zipline Kits and Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Zipline Spring Brakes sold for backyard installation. The kits were marketed for both children and adults and included a cable, turnbuckle or ratchet strap, plastic seat, belt or harness, trolley, spring brake and installation hardware for lines ranging from 76 to 200 feet long. Some trolleys are marked “TT TRSMIMA,” and some seats bear the manufacturer name HuNanBoLuoDianZiShangWuYouXianGongSi.

The hazard

CPSC said multiple components can fail during use. The steel cable, turnbuckle and seat can detach or break, causing riders to fall. Separately, the spring brakes are not stiff enough to slow riders adequately, and the kit design lacks an emergency brake, increasing the risk of collisions with trees or other endpoints. The firm received 21 reports involving broken or detached parts, with at least eight injuries, and 19 reports of brake failures, with at least 12 injuries including fractures, concussions and abrasions.

What to do

Consumers should stop using both the kits and the stand-alone spring brakes immediately. Trsmima is offering a full refund, but consumers must uninstall the kits, cut the safety belt, seat rope and, where applicable, ratchet strap in half, discard all kit components, and dispose of stand-alone spring brakes. To receive the refund, consumers must send photos showing the destroyed and discarded products.

Company contact

Trsmima by email at trsmimarecall2026@outlook.com, online at https://tt-trsmima.com/pages/product-recall-notice or at https://tt-trsmima.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page.

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Toddler towers can collapse or trap children

HARPPA is recalling more than 47,000 Nordi toddler tower stools because they can tip, collapse and leave dangerous openings that can entrap a child.

The foldable toddler tower stools can collapse or tip over, and the front and back openings are large enough for a child’s torso, creating fall and entrapment hazards.

47,166 stools were sold on Harppababy.com and Amazon.com from September 2023 through June 2026, with three reports and two injuries.

Consumers should stop using the stools immediately, keep them away from children and request a free repair kit.

HARPPA, Inc., of Denver, Colorado, is recalling its Nordi foldable toddler towers after CPSC warned of serious injury and death risks. The stools were sold in white, black and blue with natural wood on the step, platform and safety bars. They measure about 18 inches deep, 18 inches wide and 38.6 inches tall, and “MODEL No.: HANS0002” appears on a label under the platform.

The hazard

The stools can collapse or tip while a child is standing on them. In addition, CPSC said the openings on the front and back sides are large enough for a child’s torso to fit through, creating an entrapment risk. HARPPA reported three incidents involving collapse or tipping, with two injuries including scrapes, cuts and bruises.

What to do

Parents and caregivers should stop using the recalled stools immediately and store them away from children. HARPPA is offering a free repair kit, including shipping, with protective nets, stabilizing feet and installation instructions.

Company contact

HARPPA toll-free at 833-471-9321 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, by email at recall@harppababy.com, or online at https://harppababy.com/recall or https://harppababy.com/ and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page.

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Dive sticks violate federal safety ban

Joyin has expanded its recall of Sloosh dive sticks because the toys can impale children and do not comply with the federal ban on dangerous dive sticks.

The dive sticks exceed the federal compress limit, creating an impalement hazard if a child lands on one in shallow water.

About 404,000 dive sticks are now covered, including 254,000 previously recalled units sold through Amazon.com, Temu.com, Wayfair.com, Target.com and SHEIN.com.

Consumers should take the dive sticks away from children immediately, dispose of them and contact Joyin for compliant replacement sticks.

Joyin US Corp., of Chandler, Arizona, has expanded a previous recall of Sloosh Dive Sticks, models 40041, 40003 and 16154. The toys were sold online over several years, including through Amazon.com, Target.com and other major marketplaces. CPSC said the products violate the mandatory federal dive sticks ban.

The hazard

The recalled dive sticks exceed the allowable compress limit, meaning they do not deform enough under force to reduce the risk of injury. In shallow water, a child can fall or jump onto a stick and suffer piercing or impalement injuries. CPSC also warned of facial and eye injuries when children dive down to retrieve the toys. No injuries had been reported when the expansion was announced.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dive sticks immediately, remove them from children’s reach and throw them away. Joyin said consumers should photograph the disposed sticks in the trash and email the image to support@joyin.com. After that, the company will send redesigned dive sticks that meet federal regulations.

Company contact

Joyin toll-free at 800-781-3067 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at support@joyin.com, or online at www.joyin.com and click on “ Recall ” on the bottom of the page.

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Children’s tower stools pose fall dangers

Mangohood Direct is recalling children’s kitchen standing towers sold on Amazon because they can collapse, tip over and entrap a child.

The tower stools can collapse or tip during use, and the side openings can allow a child’s torso to pass through, creating fall and entrapment hazards.

105 stools were sold on Amazon.com from July 2025 through March 2026 for between $57 and $67.

Consumers should stop using the stools immediately, keep them away from children and request free repair parts.

Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin Tech. Co., Ltd. dba Mangohood Direct, of China, is recalling Mangohood Direct-branded children’s tower stools, model LT003. The stools were sold in natural bamboo, gray and white and measure about 35 inches tall by 16 inches wide and 18 inches deep. CPSC said the product presents risks similar to other recent toddler tower recalls.

The hazard

The stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and the openings on the front and back sides are large enough for a child’s torso to fit through. That combination creates a risk of serious injury or death from both falling and entrapment. No incidents had been reported when the recall was announced.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the tower stools immediately and store them away from children until repaired. The firm is offering repair parts, including stabilizing feet and installation instructions, which will be mailed free of charge.

Company contact

Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin by email at mangohood2021@163.com.

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Baby loungers carry suffocation hazard

CetoPMax has expanded its recall of Cpzzkq baby loungers sold on Amazon because the cushions can obstruct an infant’s breathing.

The baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for infant support cushions because the padding can obstruct breathing and create a suffocation hazard.

About 2,195 loungers are now covered, including 2,100 previously recalled units and an additional 195 sold in green and purple.

Consumers should stop using the loungers immediately, destroy them as directed and contact CetoPMax for a refund.

Guangzhou Dida Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd. dba CetoPMax, of China, has expanded an earlier recall of Cpzzkq baby loungers sold on Amazon.com. The newly added loungers were sold in green and purple and are marked “Model No: UMCDB01” on a stacked side label. All recalled loungers are rectangular, made of a foam pad with a cloth cover and marked “CPZZKQ” on a side label.

The hazard

CPSC said the baby loungers violate the mandatory federal safety standard for infant support cushions because the padding can obstruct an infant’s breathing. That creates a serious risk of suffocation, and the agency warned that the hazard can be deadly. No injuries had been reported at the time of the expanded recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the loungers immediately. To obtain a refund, CetoPMax said consumers should remove the foam and pad from the cover, cut the cover, foam and pad in half, and email photos of the destroyed pieces. The loungers should not be given away or resold.

Company contact

CetoPMax via email at CetoPMaxRecall@outlook.com.

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Movie souvenirs expose children to batteries

Golden Link is recalling Fantastic Four cups and Captain America popcorn helmet containers because children can easily access the button cell batteries inside.

The LED-lit souvenir cups and containers can expose children to accessible button cell batteries, creating a potentially deadly ingestion hazard.

About 55,350 units were sold at AMC and other movie theaters nationwide during 2025, and the products also lacked required Reese’s Law warnings.

Consumers should stop using the products immediately, dispose of them and contact Golden Link for a refund.

Golden Link, of Middletown, New York, is recalling movie-theater souvenir drink cups and popcorn containers tied to Fantastic Four and Captain America promotions. The products include blue Fantastic Four Invisible Woman cups, red Human Torch cups and navy blue and silver Captain America popcorn helmet containers with LED lights. They were sold at AMC and numerous other theater chains nationwide.

The hazard

CPSC said the products violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because children can easily access the batteries. If swallowed, the batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns and death. The agency also said the products lack the warning labels required by Reese’s Law. No injuries had been reported when the recall was announced.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the products immediately and keep them away from children. Golden Link is offering a refund of the purchase price. To receive it, consumers will be asked to dispose of the product and send a photo showing proof of disposal.

Company contact

Golden Link online at https://goldenlinknorthamerica.com and click “Product Recall Notice” at the top of the page, or by email at productrecall@goldenlinkinc.com.

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Heated blankets linked to fires and burns

OCTROT is recalling about 178,000 heated sherpa throws and blankets after hundreds of reports of melting, smoking and sparking, including 27 fires.

The electrical cord can detach and ignite, creating fire, burn and shock hazards.

About 178,000 blankets and throws were sold on Amazon.com, with 555 reports of melting, sparking or smoking and 15 reported injuries.

Consumers should stop using the blankets immediately, cut the power cord as instructed and contact OCTROT for a full refund.

Hangzhouyuefangjiajuyongpinyouxiangongsi, dba OCTROT, is recalling OCTROT-branded electrical throws and blankets sold on Amazon.com. The sherpa products came in multiple color combinations and five sizes, and included a white controller with five temperature settings. The packaging lists model numbers OCT-5060, OCT-5062, OCT-6248, OCT-7284 or OCT-8490.

The hazard

CPSC said the electrical cord can detach and ignite. The firm reported 555 incidents involving blankets or throws melting, sparking and smoking, including 27 fires and 15 burn or electrical shock injuries. That volume of complaints makes this one of the most significant recall totals in the batch.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled throws and blankets immediately. OCTROT is offering a full refund and said consumers should destroy the product by unplugging the electrical cord and cutting it in half, then email a photo showing the cut cord. After documenting destruction, the product should be discarded.

Company contact

OCTROT toll-free at 800-928-1807 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at OctrotRecall@gmail.com, or online at www.Octroct.com/recall.

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Unanchored dressers can tip onto children

EnHomee 15-drawer dressers sold on Amazon are being recalled because they are unstable if not anchored to a wall and violate the federal STURDY Act standard.

The dressers can tip over and entrap a child if they are not anchored to the wall.

About 12,800 dressers were sold on Amazon.com from August 2024 through April 2026 for about $140.

Consumers should stop using unanchored dressers immediately, keep children away and contact EnHomee-Direct for refund instructions.

CPSC announced a recall of EnHomee 15-Drawer 51-inch Dressers sold by Enhomee-Direct on Amazon.com. The recalled units come in white, brown and black, with 15 fabric drawers and a metal frame, and measure about 39.3 inches long, 11.8 inches wide and 51.2 inches tall. Only orders placed on or before April 10, 2026, are included.

The hazard

The dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can seriously injure or kill children. CPSC said the products violate the mandatory safety standard for clothing storage units under the STURDY Act. No injuries had been reported when the recall was announced.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dresser immediately if it is not anchored to the wall and move it to an area children cannot access. EnHomee-Direct is offering a full refund and will provide instructions on identifying affected units and disposing of the dressers. Consumers will need to submit a photo demonstrating disposal.

Company contact

EnHomee-Direct by email at enhomeestore@gmail.com, or online at https://www.enhomee.store/recall.html or https://www.enhomee.store/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page.

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Aquafaba powder contains undeclared egg

529 Commerce LLC is recalling Rooted in Rare Aquafaba Powder because the product may contain egg that is not declared on the label.

The powder contains undeclared egg, creating a serious allergy risk for people sensitive to egg.

The recalled 4-ounce and 12-ounce products were sold through Amazon.com and directly to customers nationwide between June 2025 and July 2026.

Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity should not consume the product and should discard it or seek a refund.

529 Commerce LLC is recalling Rooted in Rare brand Aquafaba Powder after discovering undeclared egg in the product. The recall covers 4-ounce and 12-ounce packages with UPC #199284530959 and #199284306226 and best-by dates of 12/14/2026 and 12/12/2027. The powder was distributed nationwide through Amazon.com and the company’s website.

The hazard

For people with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity, consuming the product could trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. FDA said the problem is undeclared egg on the label, meaning allergic consumers may not realize the risk before using it.

What to do

Customers who purchased the product and have an egg allergy or sensitivity should not consume it. The company said the product should be discarded, and consumers may request a refund from Amazon.com or from 529 Commerce LLC if the product was purchased directly through the company’s website.

Company contact

529 Commerce LLC at (888) 693-1013 or info@rootedinrare.com.

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Publix berries recalled over possible E. coli

Publix is recalling all lots of certain GreenWise frozen blueberries and mixed berries over potential contamination with E. coli O145.

The frozen fruit may be contaminated with E. coli O145, which can cause severe gastrointestinal illness and, in some cases, kidney complications.

All lots of four GreenWise Organic frozen berry products were shipped to Publix stores in eight states.

Consumers should not eat the recalled berries and should discard them or return them to Publix for a full refund.

Publix is recalling all lots of GreenWise Organic IQF Frozen Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries sold in 10-ounce and 48-ounce packages. The affected products carry UPCs 41415-06453, 41415-12053, 41415-06753 and 41415-12153 and were shipped to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The hazard

FDA said the products may be contaminated with E. coli O145, a Shiga toxin-producing strain that can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody and vomiting. While many healthy people recover within a week, some cases can progress to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that is especially dangerous for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

What to do

Consumers should not consume the frozen berries. Publix said customers should discard the products or return them to a store for a full refund. Anyone who thinks they may have become ill after eating the recalled fruit should contact a healthcare provider.

Company contact

Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227.

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Shortbread cookies missing allergen warnings

LIDL US is recalling Eridanous shortbread cookies because the packaging lacked English ingredient and allergen information, leaving wheat, soy, milk and egg undeclared.

The cookies contain undeclared wheat, soy, milk and egg because the packaging did not provide English ingredient, nutrition or allergen information.

The recalled cookies were distributed to all Lidl US stores in 10 jurisdictions between July 15 and July 22, 2026.

Consumers with allergies or sensitivities should not eat the cookies and should discard them or return them to a Lidl store for a full refund.

LIDL US is recalling Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling. The affected product has UPC 4056489125839, best-before date 10/11/2026 and lot number 260315. FDA said the product was distributed to Lidl stores in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The hazard

The recall involves undeclared wheat, soy, milk and eggs. FDA said the issue stemmed from foreign-language packaging that did not include English ingredients, nutrition facts or allergen declarations. For consumers with allergies or sensitivities to those ingredients, eating the cookies could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

What to do

Consumers should immediately discard the recalled cookies or return them to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund. Lidl said a receipt is not required for the return.

Company contact

Consumers can call (844) 747-5435. Media inquiries can also be directed to (844) 747-5435 or media@lidl.us.

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Injected drug lot contains particulate matter

American Regent is recalling one lot of Papaverine Hydrochloride Injection because visible particulate matter was found in the product.

The injectable drug contains visible particulate matter that could irritate tissue or block blood vessels in the heart, lungs or brain.

One lot, 25202, was distributed nationwide in the United States beginning Sept. 30, 2025.

Consumers and healthcare providers should stop using the affected lot and return it to the place of purchase or discard it.

American Regent, Inc. is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of Papaverine Hydrochloride Injection, USP 60 mg/2 mL. The recall covers lot 25202, which was distributed nationwide beginning in late September 2025. The company said the injectable product was found to contain visible particulate matter.

The hazard

FDA warned that injectable products containing particulate matter can cause local irritation or swelling at the administration site. More seriously, the particles could travel through the bloodstream and block vessels in the heart, lungs or brain, causing a stroke or death. Patients with underlying cardiovascular or pulmonary conditions may face higher risk.

What to do

Consumers, healthcare professionals and facilities should stop using the affected lot immediately. The company said the product should be returned to the place of purchase or discarded, and it is notifying distributors and customers and arranging for return and replacement of recalled product.

Company contact

American Regent, Inc. at (800) 645-1706.

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Antibiotic infusion bags recalled for particles

Baxter is recalling certain Cefazolin in Dextrose Injection bags after cardboard particulate matter was found in the solution.

The solution may contain cardboard particles that can block blood vessels, inflame veins and damage organs if infused.

The recall affects lot LD175708, product code 2G3508 and NDC number 0338-3508-41 distributed in the United States from March 25 through June 30, 2025.

Customers should immediately stop using the affected infusion bags and return them according to facility procedures.

Baxter has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of Cefazolin in Dextrose Injection, USP, 2G/100mL single-dose infusion bags. The company said the affected bags are from lot number LD175708 and were distributed in the United States between March 25 and June 30, 2025. The problem involves particulate matter found in solution.

The hazard

FDA said the particulate matter was identified as cardboard. If infused intravenously, foreign particles can cause pulmonary emboli, block other blood vessels, inflame vein walls and contribute to clotting. Systemic effects can include immune activation, organ dysfunction and hemolysis.

What to do

Customers and healthcare facilities should immediately discontinue use of all affected units and return them in accordance with facility procedures. Baxter said it is contacting customers directly with instructions for identifying and returning the impacted product.

Company contact

Consumers can call (888) 229-0001. Media inquiries can be directed to Brenna Byrne at (224) 948-5353 or media@baxter.com.

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Cancer drug recall follows steel particle finding

Sunny Pharmtech is recalling Cyclophosphamide for Injection after steel particulate matter was found in several lots.

The injectable cancer drug may contain steel particles, creating a risk of serious adverse events, including life-threatening clots or vessel occlusions.

The recall covers lots C23019V1, C24015V1 and V24010V1 distributed to wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies from May 2024 to October 2024.

Healthcare providers should stop using and dispensing the affected lots immediately and quarantine inventory for return.

Sunny Pharmtech, Inc. is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall to the user level of Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP. The affected lots are C23019V1, C24015V1 and V24010V1, distributed to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals and pharmacies from May 2024 through October 2024. The company said particulate matter identified as steel was found in the product.

The hazard

FDA warned there is a reasonable probability of serious adverse events, including death, if a patient receives intravenous infusion of a product containing particulate matter. The agency noted that cancer patients may be especially vulnerable because they often have other medical conditions and may be immunosuppressed. Possible complications include phlebitis, granuloma and life-threatening thromboembolic events.

What to do

Pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare providers should immediately stop using and dispensing the affected lots and quarantine remaining inventory. The recall notice instructs customers to follow return arrangements through Cardinal Health.

Company contact

Sunny Pharmtech, Inc. at (886) 3-4809168, Ext. 7205, or ra@sunnypharmtech.com.

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Chicken salad alert issued over listeria risk

FSIS issued a public health alert for Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods curry chicken salad that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The chicken salad may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious illness, especially in older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

The alert covers Curry Chicken Salad with a use-by date of 07/30/2026 and establishment number P-39928 that was shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

Consumers should not eat the product and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

FSIS issued a public health alert for Curry Chicken Salad made by Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. The agency said the product bears a use-by date of 07/30/2026 on the back label and establishment number “P-39928” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The hazard

The concern is possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause listeriosis. FSIS said the illness can be especially dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms can range from fever and muscle aches to serious invasive infections.

What to do

Consumers who bought the chicken salad should not consume it. FSIS said the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. If you think you may have symptoms of listeriosis after eating the product, contact a healthcare provider.

Company contact

Ernie Spada Jr., Sr. Vice President/Owner of Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., at (503)-288-8300 or eiii@mlffv.com.

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Steak burrito alert cites undeclared egg

FSIS issued a public health alert for Red’s All Natural steak burritos because the products contain egg that is not declared on the label.

The burritos are misbranded and contain undeclared egg, which can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive consumers.

The alert applies to multiple lot codes of Steak, Cilantro, Lime Burrito products shipped to Costco distribution locations in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

Consumers with egg allergies should not eat the burritos and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS issued a public health alert for RED'S ALL NATURAL, LLC. Steak, Cilantro, Lime Burrito products. The agency listed multiple affected lot codes beginning with L1 SD6170 and said the products bear establishment number EST. 46069. The burritos were shipped to Costco distribution locations in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The hazard

The issue is misbranding and an undeclared allergen. FSIS said the product contains egg, a known allergen, that is not listed on the label. No confirmed adverse reactions had been reported at the time of the alert, but people with allergies to egg products could face serious reactions if they eat it.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the burritos, especially those with egg allergies, should not consume them. FSIS said the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Andrea Breen, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Red's All Natural, at 203-437-7713, or andrea.breen@redsallnatural.com.

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Bacon recall follows import inspection lapse

Maple Leaf Foods is recalling a not-ready-to-eat smoked bacon product that entered the United States without required import reinspection.

The bacon was imported without the benefit of U.S. import reinspection, prompting a Class I recall designation from FSIS.

The recall covers products with sell-by dates from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7, 2026 that were distributed to Grocery Outlet locations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Consumers should not eat the recalled bacon and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. is recalling a not ready-to-eat smoked bacon product imported from Canada. FSIS said the product was distributed to Grocery Outlet distributors and retailers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington and carries Canadian establishment number EST. 1 and health certificate 2026-S732971612. The affected packages have sell-by dates of SEP 01 2026, SEP 02 2026, SEP 04 2026, SEP 05 2026 and SEP 07 2026.

The hazard

FSIS classified the recall as High - Class I because the product was imported into the United States without the required import reinspection. While the alert does not describe a contamination issue, the lack of required inspection means the product should not be consumed and must be removed from commerce.

What to do

Consumers who bought the recalled bacon should not eat it. FSIS said the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retailers and distributors should ensure the product is not sold further.

Company contact

Adam Emery, Vice President, Communications, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., at 416-518-5131 or adam.emery@mapleleaf.com.

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