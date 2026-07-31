Nearly 60% of Americans say they'd go into debt for weight-loss medication

Nearly 60% of Americans say they would consider going into debt to afford a weight-loss medication that works, according to a new Trimi Health survey.

Many respondents said improving their health — not just losing weight — is the main motivation, with concerns about conditions like diabetes and heart disease driving their decisions.

Experts say consumers should plan carefully before starting GLP-1 medications, since the treatments are often a long-term expense that can affect monthly budgets and financial goals.

Weight-loss medications have become one of the biggest topics in healthcare, with many people hoping these treatments can help them achieve lasting results. But as demand grows, so does the question of what people are actually willing to sacrifice to afford them.

A new survey from Trimi Health suggests that for many Americans, the answer is quite a lot. Nearly six in 10 respondents said they would consider going into debt to pay for a weight-loss medication that works, highlighting just how valuable these treatments have become in the eyes of consumers.

ConsumerAffars spoke with Christian Sabbagh, founder of Trimi Health, who explained what these findings reveal about the growing demand for effective weight-loss options and why many people are prioritizing them over other financial goals.

Health risks prompt financial decisions

Trimi Health surveyed over 1,000 Americans, asking them questions about what they’d sacrifice to access weight loss medications.

With 60% saying they’d go into debt for weight loss medications, Sabbagh says that the primary reason is the fear of long-term health complications.

“According to our data, Americans’ fear of health complications, more so than vanity, is what’s driving people toward going into debt for weight-loss medication,” he said. “Once a doctor says the word ‘diabetes’ or ‘heart disease,’ the monthly cost of treatment doesn’t matter as much as the alternative of dealing with health issues.

“Given this behavior, people aren’t chasing a certain number on a scale so much as trying to essentially buy themselves more years.”

Making cuts in day-to-day life

Another key finding from the survey: where consumers are cutting spending in daily life.

“Cutting dining out was the number one sacrifice people told us they’d make, more than cutting subscriptions, travel, or any other major personal expense,” Sabbagh said.

“Restaurants and entertainment spots in local economies where GLP-1 is already common may be the first to feel the impact of this cut. However, with GLP-1 use only becoming more common, this is likely to look less like a temporary, local trend and more like a reshuffling of how people budget for their bodies and how companies will have to market health for their consumers.”

A recurring expense

When consumers start taking weight loss medications, it’s often a long-term, or potentially lifetime, medication. With that in mind, there are implications for how the cost of the medication will affect long-term finances.

“GLP-1s aren’t a one-time expense; they’re often recurring, and if the budget gets tight and someone stops paying, there’s a chance all the weight comes back if they haven’t changed their health habits enough, and then they’re left having spent all this money without keeping the result,” Sabbagh said.

“At the same time, skipping an emergency fund to make room for treatment can leave people exposed to the very next unexpected bill, a car repair, an ER visit, anything. People who are thinking about receiving treatment should treat it like rent or a car payment, something they plan for every month instead of a payment they’re squeezing in after everything else is already paid.”

Money-saving strategies

For those on a weight loss drug, or thinking about starting one, Sabbagh shared some tips for saving money when taking on a new monthly expense:

Avoid paying three different markups. Most people end up paying the doctor, the pharmacy, and a membership fee nobody clearly explained.

Work with a health provider that uses a licensed compounding pharmacy. They'll give you a single flat price up front, without a hidden membership fee.

Ask directly whether a compounded version is available. This can cost a fraction of the brand-name price for the same active ingredient.

“One of the most surprising findings of this research is how normal this has become,” Sabbagh said “A few years ago, the idea of spending money every month on weight-loss prescriptions would have been considered extreme by most families. Now, it’s a goal that outranks debt repayment and rivals retirement savings for people.

“Not everyone should go into debt over it, but for those considering GLP-1s, it deserves to be treated as a serious expense, ideally with a licensed provider walking you through the actual cost."