Southwest is opening its first-ever airport lounges — here's who gets access

Southwest is opening its first-ever airport lounges: Austin, Baltimore, Honolulu, and Nashville will get the first locations in late 2027.

A new premium credit card will include lounge access: But Southwest hasn't revealed the card's annual fee or whether travelers will have other ways to get in.

This is just the beginning: At least seven additional lounges are planned as Southwest continues its shift toward a more premium flying experience.

Southwest Airlines is checking another item off the traditional-airline checklist: airport lounges.

The airline announced Wednesday that it will launch its first-ever airport lounge network, starting with locations in Austin, Baltimore, Honolulu, and Nashville.

The first lounges are expected to open in late 2027, and Southwest says it's already thinking bigger. At least seven additional locations are planned over the next several years, potentially giving Southwest a network of 11 or more lounges.

Here's what we know so far.

Where are the lounges going?

The first four locations will be at the following airports:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL)

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Southwest says construction is already underway at all four airports.

The airline hasn't revealed the other seven-plus airports being considered for future lounges.

Here's one way you'll get in

Southwest is partnering with Chase to develop the lounges, combining the airline's brand with elements of the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network.

Along with the lounges, Chase will introduce a new premium Rapid Rewards credit card in 2027 that includes lounge access.

But some important details are still missing. Southwest hasn't announced the card's annual fee or provided complete details about other ways travelers may be able to enter.

That means we don't yet know whether travelers will be able to buy a day pass or gain access through certain tickets, elite status, or other premium credit cards.

Pro tip: Don't apply for a new Southwest card solely for lounge access until the annual fee and complete access rules are announced. Once they are, divide the annual fee by the number of times you realistically expect to use a lounge each year to help determine whether the perk is worth it.

What will be inside?

Southwest isn't revealing every detail yet, but says travelers can expect food and beverages inspired by the cities where the lounges are located.

There will also be spaces designed for travelers to work, recharge, and relax before their flights.

The partnership with Chase is also worth watching. Chase already operates Sapphire lounges at several airports, so Southwest travelers could end up with an experience considerably more upscale than what they've traditionally associated with the airline.

Exact amenities, lounge sizes, and operating hours haven't been announced.

This is a very different Southwest

The lounges are perhaps most interesting because of what they say about the direction Southwest is heading.

The airline built its reputation by doing things differently from traditional carriers. But recently, Southwest has increasingly added features that look more like its competitors.

It ditched its famous open-seating system and began flying with assigned seats in January 2026. It now sells extra-legroom seating and uses a new boarding process.

Rapid Rewards members also receive free inflight Wi-Fi, and Southwest has begun installing Starlink across its fleet.

Now it's getting airport lounges.

For travelers who want a more premium experience, many of those changes could be welcome. But the value of Southwest's new lounges will ultimately come down to how much getting through the door will cost you.

Until Southwest and Chase reveal the annual fee for the new premium card and whether there will be other ways to enter, travelers shouldn't put a dollar value on this new perk just yet.