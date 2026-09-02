Selling something on Facebook Marketplace? USPS has a new $5.51 way to avoid the sketchy meetup

USPS Local XChange lets local buyers and sellers exchange items without meeting face-to-face.

The seller pays a flat $5.51 fee and leaves the item inside a participating USPS Smart Locker.

It doesn't protect you from payment scams, so sellers are encourages to complete the sale and make sure they've been paid before putting anything in the locker.

Selling something on Facebook Marketplace typically ends with one slightly awkward question: "Where do you want to meet?"

Maybe it's a grocery store parking lot. Maybe it's outside a coffee shop. Or maybe you give a complete stranger your home address and hope they're normal.

The U.S. Postal Service now has another option.

Its new Local XChange service allows local buyers and sellers to complete the physical handoff using a USPS Smart Locker — meaning the two people never have to meet.

The cost: $5.51, paid by the seller.

For anyone who's ever sat in a parking lot wondering whether the Marketplace buyer is actually going to show up, it could be five bucks well spent.

Exactly how it works

The seller first completes the transaction with the buyer, including payment, and gets the buyer's name and email address.

Then the seller signs into a free USPS.com account, uses Click-N-Ship to find a participating Smart Locker and pays the $5.51 fee.

Package the item, take it to the selected locker, and drop it inside. Once the locker closes, USPS emails the buyer a QR code.

The buyer goes to the locker when it's convenient, scans the code, and retrieves the item.

No coordinating schedules. No stranger coming to your house. And no sitting in your car wondering if the person who said "I'll be there in five minutes" actually means 25.

Many USPS Smart Lockers are also accessible 24/7, although some are available only during Post Office lobby hours.

The big catch: USPS isn't handling your payment

Local XChange handles the handoff, not the actual transaction. USPS specifically instructs sellers to complete the transaction, including payment, before using the service.

So don't put a $300 phone in a locker because someone emailed you a screenshot supposedly showing that they paid.

Always be sure to verify that the money is actually in your account first.

The service also won't protect you from fake-payment emails, overpayment scams, or someone asking you to send money back.

Pro tip: Never rely on a payment confirmation sent by the buyer. Open Venmo, PayPal, or whatever payment service you're using yourself and verify the transaction there.

Is $5.51 worth paying?

That depends entirely on what you're selling.

For a $10 lamp, probably not.

But if you're selling a $200 phone, collectible, pair of sneakers, or other higher-value item, paying $5.51 to avoid meeting a stranger might suddenly sound pretty reasonable.

It could also be useful when your schedule doesn't line up with the buyer's. The seller can drop off the item when convenient, and the buyer doesn't have to arrive at the same time.

Know the locker rules

There are some limitations worth knowing.

The Smart Locker must be within 50 miles of the seller's return address, and the item has to be able to fit inside. USPS says the largest locker compartment is generally 22.5 by 19.5 by 14.5 inches, although some locations have smaller maximum sizes.

Items also need to be properly packaged in a box or polybag.

And Local XChange is currently a pilot available only at participating Post Offices with Smart Lockers, so don't assume your local Post Office offers it yet.

Don't leave your purchase sitting there

Buyers have five days after receiving their notification to retrieve the package using the QR code. If the buyer misses that window, the USPS will remove it from the locker and hold it at the counter.

The buyer then gets another 10 days to pick it up with photo identification. After 15 days total, USPS will send the package back to the seller.