Mangoes sold at Walmart recalled over Salmonella risk

Panorama Produce is recalling 302 boxes of Martina-brand mangoes that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The mangoes were sold at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Consumers should check for a light-blue Agrofepac sticker with PLU 4584 and dispose of or return recalled mangoes.

Panorama Produce is recalling hundreds of boxes of mangoes sold at select Walmart stores because the fruit may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall covers 302 boxes of size nine mangoes distributed in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania from Aug. 10 through Aug. 21, 2026, according to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The mangoes were shipped in cases bearing the Martina brand name. Individual pieces of fruit have a light-blue sticker displaying the following information:

Agrofepac

Produce of Mexico

PLU number 4584

UPC 07503061948050

The company initiated the recall after FDA sampling detected Salmonella in mangoes grown on the same farm. The sampled fruit did not enter U.S. commerce, but because it came from the same source as the distributed mangoes, Panorama Produce voluntarily recalled the affected shipment.

No illnesses connected to the recalled mangoes had been reported when the company issued its announcement.

What to do

Consumers should check any recently purchased mangoes for the identifying sticker and numbers. Recalled fruit should not be eaten, even if it looks or smells normal. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

People should also wash and sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with the mangoes. Anyone who develops symptoms and believes they may have eaten recalled fruit should contact a healthcare provider.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Diarrhea may sometimes be bloody. Symptoms commonly begin within several hours to several days after exposure.

Most healthy people recover without treatment, but the infection can become serious or fatal for young children, older adults, frail people, and those with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, Salmonella may enter the bloodstream and cause more serious conditions, including infected aneurysms, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Consumers with questions may email Panorama Produce at information@panoramaproduce.com from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Saturday. Additional information and product photographs are available in the FDA recall announcement.