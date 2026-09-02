Bond yields surge as inflation fears return — and consumers could pay the price

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed from 4.73% Friday to about 4.81% Wednesday as investors sold government bonds.

Rising oil prices, renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities, inflation concerns, and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase are driving the selloff.

Higher yields could lift mortgage and other borrowing costs, but may offer better returns on Treasury securities, CDs, and savings accounts.

A sharp rise in government bond yields this week is threatening to push consumer borrowing costs higher, just as prospective homebuyers and other borrowers were hoping for some interest-rate relief.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reached approximately 4.81% Wednesday, its highest level since November 2023. That was up from 4.73% at the end of last week. The two-year Treasury yield rose to its highest point since January 2025, while the 30-year yield climbed above 5.28%.

Although those percentage-point moves may appear small, changes of even a few hundredths of a percentage point can ripple through mortgages, corporate loans, and financial markets.

Treasury yields rise when investors sell bonds, pushing their prices lower. This week’s selloff has not been limited to the United States. Government borrowing costs also reached multiyear highs in Britain, Germany, and Japan, making it a global bond-market event.

Oil and inflation are driving yields higher

The most immediate catalyst is renewed fighting between the United States and Iran. Concern about disruptions to oil supplies sent U.S. crude prices above $90 a barrel Tuesday, while Brent crude approached $95.

Higher oil prices can raise the cost of gasoline, diesel, air travel, shipping, and manufacturing. Bond investors worry that those increases could fuel another round of inflation.

Inflation is especially damaging to bondholders because it reduces the purchasing power of the fixed interest payments they receive. Investors generally respond by demanding higher yields.

Federal Reserve policy is another factor. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh recently warned that inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% goal. Markets now see an increased possibility that policymakers will raise their benchmark rate at the Fed’s September meeting.

Investors are also worried about the enormous supply of debt entering the market. The federal government must sell more Treasury securities to finance large budget deficits, while technology companies have issued billions of dollars in bonds to pay for artificial intelligence infrastructure. With more debt competing for buyers, issuers may have to offer higher yields.

What it means for mortgage shoppers

The clearest impact for consumers is likely to show up in mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates do not move directly with the Federal Reserve’s short-term rate. Instead, they tend to follow longer-term bond yields, particularly the 10-year Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage was quoted at 6.81% Tuesday, up three basis points in one day, according to Mortgage Research Network. The latest weekly Freddie Mac survey, completed before the full force of this week’s bond selloff, put the average at 6.66%.

On a $400,000, 30-year mortgage, the difference between 6.66% and 6.81% amounts to roughly $40 more per month in principal and interest. If yields remain elevated, mortgage rates could move higher still.

Consumers shopping for a home may want to compare several lenders, since quoted rates and fees can vary significantly. Buyers who are comfortable with their monthly payment may also consider locking a rate rather than gambling on an immediate decline.

Other loans could get more expensive

Higher bond yields can also affect auto loans, private student loans, and business borrowing. Credit card rates are more closely linked to the Fed’s short-term benchmark, but expectations of another Fed increase would make relief less likely for cardholders.

Higher government borrowing costs may also eventually affect consumers indirectly. As interest payments consume more of the federal budget, lawmakers could face greater pressure to reduce spending, raise taxes, or borrow even more.

The stock market may also struggle when yields rise. Higher bond returns give investors a more attractive alternative to stocks, while increased borrowing costs can reduce corporate profits. That can produce volatility in retirement and brokerage accounts, particularly among technology and other growth stocks.

However, there is an upside for savers

The increase is not entirely bad news. Consumers buying newly-issued Treasury bills, notes, or bonds can earn higher returns. Banks may also maintain attractive rates on CDs, money-market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts if interest rates remain elevated.

However, people who already own long-term bonds or bond funds may see their account values decline because existing bond prices fall as market yields rise.

Economists say future bond yields will likely depend on oil prices, developments in the Middle East and upcoming inflation and employment reports. A cooling economy or easing geopolitical tensions could pull yields back down. Persistent inflation — or signals that the Fed is preparing to raise rates — could keep borrowing costs higher for longer.