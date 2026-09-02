Nearly 25,000 pounds of frozen buffalo chicken products recalled

Shanghai Ravioli Corporation is recalling approximately 24,900 pounds of frozen buffalo chicken products produced without federal inspection.

The recalled Buffalo Chicken Rangoon and Benedetto’s Buffalo Chicken Mozzarella Sticks were sent to foodservice businesses in five New England states.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but restaurants and other foodservice operators should not serve the products.

Shanghai Ravioli Corporation is recalling approximately 24,900 pounds of frozen buffalo chicken products because they were produced without the required federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Boston-based company’s recall covers two not-ready-to-eat products:

Cardboard boxes containing 100 pieces of “BUFFALO CHICKEN RANGOON,” with sell-by dates ranging from July 8, 2026, through June 29, 2027.

Cardboard boxes containing 120 pieces of “BENEDETTO’S BUFFALO CHICKEN MOZZARELLA STICK,” with sell-by dates ranging from July 8, 2026, through June 29, 2027.

The products were manufactured on various dates from July 8, 2025, through June 29, 2026. They were shipped to foodservice locations in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The FSIS said the packages display a false USDA inspection mark bearing establishment number “EST. 18004.” The establishment associated with that number does not have a federal grant of inspection.

The agency discovered the problem during routine surveillance activities.

Why the lack of inspection matters

Federal inspection is intended to ensure that meat and poultry products are produced under sanitary conditions and meet labeling and food-safety requirements.

Because these products were made without that oversight, they could potentially contain harmful bacteria, undeclared allergens, or other contaminants. The recall announcement did not identify a specific pathogen or report laboratory evidence that the products are contaminated.

No confirmed illnesses or injuries associated with the products had been reported when the recall was announced.

The recall has been designated Class I, the USDA’s most serious classification. That designation applies when there is a reasonable probability that consuming a recalled product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

What foodservice operators should do

The products were distributed to foodservice businesses rather than identified as being sold directly through grocery stores. The FSIS is concerned that some of the recalled items may still be in restaurant or institutional refrigerators and freezers.

Foodservice operators should check their inventory for the affected Buffalo Chicken Rangoon and Benedetto’s Buffalo Chicken Mozzarella Sticks. The products should not be cooked or served. They should be thrown away or returned to the supplier.

Anyone concerned about an illness or injury after eating one of the products should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions about the recall may be directed to Jordan Wu, quality control manager at Shanghai Ravioli Corporation, at 617-989-3833 or shanghaicorp@gmail.com. Consumers may also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

Product labels and additional information are available in the USDA recall notice.