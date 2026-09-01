How much are Americans really spending on food?

The average American household spends more than $10,000 a year on food.

Food accounts for 12.9% of the average household’s annual spending, making it the third-largest expense category.

Younger and older generations have noticeably different habits when it comes to fast food, meat, snacks, and beverages.

Between groceries, takeout, snacks, and the occasional coffee run, food spending can add up quickly.

A new analysis from CashNetUSA offers a closer look at just how much American households are spending on food — and how those habits differ between generations.

According to the analysis, the average household spends more than $10,169 on food each year. That represents 12.9% of its overall spending, putting food behind only housing and transportation. Housing, by comparison, accounts for 33.4% of household spending, while transportation makes up 17%.

The analysis also comes as food prices continue to change. The report notes that food prices increased 3.2% between April 2025 and April 2026, although some categories, including beef and fresh fruits and vegetables, saw larger increases.

How the analysis measured food spending

To examine Americans’ eating and spending habits, CashNetUSA analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2024 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

The researchers first calculated average annual household spending and then broke food purchases into different categories. They also converted spending into percentages and compared the results across five generations: Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, baby boomers, and the Silent Generation.

The analysis uses the generation of the household’s reference person, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics generally defines as the person who owns or rents the home. All of the figures represent total household spending, and the data was current as of May 2026.

Spending habits vary

The results show that food spending looks different depending on a household’s generation. Gen Z spends the largest share of its food budget on food away from home, at 41.5%. It also directs 23.3% of its food and nonalcoholic beverage spending toward fast-food restaurants, compared with 19.6% for Millennials and 11.4% for the Silent Generation.

Other everyday purchases add up, too. Households spend an average of $1,414 per year on meat, with chicken and ground beef accounting for the largest portions. Dairy spending averages $631 annually, including $201 on cheese.

Snacks are another notable expense, costing the average household $719 per year. Potato chips make up the largest share at $214, followed by candy and chewing gum at $162.

The numbers don't necessarily mean every household spends this way, but they do offer a useful snapshot of where food dollars are going. For consumers trying to trim their budgets, the analysis suggests that keeping track of smaller purchases — particularly snacks, takeout, and coffee — could help identify spending that adds up over time.