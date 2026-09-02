Here’s what some supermarkets are doing to win back inflation-weary shoppers

Walmart, Stop & Shop, and Giant Eagle are among the retailers cutting prices on select groceries.

Kroger, Target, and other chains are expanding private-label products to give shoppers less-expensive alternatives.

Many reductions are temporary, regional, or tied to loyalty programs, so consumers should compare the cost of their entire shopping list.

Facing resistance from consumers weary of high food prices, several of the nation’s largest supermarket chains are reducing prices on selected products and expanding their lower-cost store brands.

The initiatives don’t amount to across-the-board grocery price cuts. But they could provide some relief on staples such as meat, produce, snacks, and packaged foods — particularly for shoppers willing to compare prices and substitute private-label products for national brands.

Walmart recently lowered prices on a variety of groceries, including ground beef, produce, snacks, and store-brand foods. One ground-beef product received a reduction of nearly 12%, according to Grocery Dive.

The retailer is also expanding Bettergoods, its private-label food line, to nearly 1,000 products. Walmart has said the brand has attracted customers across income levels, including higher-income shoppers looking for value.

Regional discounts

Stop & Shop has lowered prices on thousands of products at stores in New York and New Jersey. The reductions are part of a broader effort by the regional supermarket operator to improve its price position and compete more effectively with discount chains.

Giant Eagle, which operates stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and surrounding states, temporarily reduced prices on approximately 300 products. The company said the reductions, scheduled to remain in effect through Labor Day, average about 10%.

Kroger has also made lower prices a central part of its strategy. The company says it is investing in its everyday prices while expanding its selection of private-label foods. Kroger executives report that store-brand sales are growing faster than sales of national brands.

Store brands gain ground

Other retailers are addressing affordability by offering consumers more private-label choices rather than simply reducing the prices of existing products.

Target plans to add 600 store-brand food and beverage products over the next two years. About 400 will be sold under its Good & Gather brand.

Dollar General is also adding private-label products and has promoted more than 70 back-to-school items priced at $1 or less.

Meanwhile, Aldi continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The discount grocer, where most products are private-label, is on track to open 180 stores in 2026 and another 400 through 2028.

The growth of private label brands suggests that consumers’ shopping habits may be undergoing a lasting change.

From January through May, sales at value-oriented retailers rose 11.6% compared with a year earlier, while conventional retailers recorded growth of only 2.3%, according to NielsenIQ data cited by Reuters.

Retailers say the search for value is no longer limited to lower-income households. Middle- and higher-income shoppers are also switching to store brands or visiting discount chains as they try to control grocery spending.

The savings have limits

Consumers should examine the details before concluding that their preferred supermarket has become significantly cheaper.

Some advertised reductions apply only to selected products or stores. Others are temporary promotions or require membership in a loyalty program. A supermarket may also cut the price of highly visible staples while leaving prices unchanged — or raising them — elsewhere in the store.

That means the total at the bottom of the receipt is more important than the discount on any one product.

Consumers may save more by creating a list of frequently purchased items and comparing their regular prices at two or three nearby stores. Unit prices, which show the cost per ounce or pound, can also reveal whether a sale item is actually less expensive than a different package size or store brand.

Shoppers should also check whether a discount requires a digital coupon. Some supermarket promotions must be activated through an app before checkout, which can prevent consumers who don’t use the app from receiving the advertised price.

Even with those limitations, the emerging grocery price competition is good news for consumers. Traditional supermarkets are under pressure to narrow the gap with Walmart, Aldi, and other value retailers — and shoppers willing to compare prices are in the strongest position to benefit.