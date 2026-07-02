Rethinking sugar: New roadmap aims to cut added sugars in kids' diets

Children in the U.S. consume far more added sugar than health experts recommend, according to a new policy brief.

Researchers argue that reducing sugar intake will require changes to schools, food labeling, marketing, and the food industry — not just individual family efforts.

The roadmap outlines six policy recommendations designed to make lower-sugar choices more accessible and easier for parents and children.

Many parents know it's a challenge to limit the amount of added sugar their children eat. Sweeteners show up in obvious treats like cookies and candy, but they're also found in foods that many families buy every week, including yogurt, breakfast cereal, bread, and condiments.

A new policy brief from the Global Food Institute at George Washington University argues that helping children eat less added sugar will require more than encouraging healthier choices at home. The authors say today's food environment often makes high-sugar products the easiest option, leaving families to navigate a system where added sugars are widespread.

The report notes that American children consume roughly 60 to 70 grams of added sugar each day — more than double the amount recommended by the American Heart Association for children ages 2 to 18. It also points to the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommend avoiding added sugars for children under age 11.

"The reality is that children are consuming added sugars in far greater amounts than health experts recommend, and parents cannot solve this challenge alone," Priya Fielding-Singh, Director of Policy and Programs at the Global Food Institute and lead author of the report, said in a news release.

"If we are serious about improving children's health, we need policies that make healthier choices easier, more accessible, and more affordable."

How the roadmap was developed

The policy brief reviews existing dietary recommendations and public health evidence before proposing strategies to reduce children's exposure to added sugars.

The authors organized their recommendations into three broad areas: raising nutrition standards where children learn and play, reshaping the supply and demand for added sugars, and giving families clearer nutrition information.

Within those categories, the brief presents six policy recommendations. These include:

Strengthening nutrition standards for school meals and early childhood programs

Encouraging food manufacturers to reduce added sugars in commonly purchased products

Expanding taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages

Limiting the marketing of unhealthy foods to children

Requiring front-of-package labels that clearly identify foods high in added sugars

What the recommendations could mean for families

The report's central message is that reducing children's sugar intake should not fall entirely on parents. Instead, the authors argue that policy changes can help create an environment where healthier options are easier to find, easier to understand, and more affordable.

The brief also highlights equity concerns, noting that lower-income children and children of color are disproportionately affected by diet-related diseases and are more frequently exposed to marketing for high-sugar foods and beverages.

While the roadmap focuses on policy rather than immediate changes for consumers, it suggests that coordinated efforts involving government agencies, food manufacturers, educators, health professionals, community organizations, and families could make it easier for children to consume less added sugar over time.

"Policy has successfully tackled major public health challenges before, from tobacco use to vehicle safety," said Fielding-Singh. "The tools already exist to reduce children's exposure to excess added sugars. The next step is using them."