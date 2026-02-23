Health groups caution parents about the risks of too much sugar

Excessive sugar consumption in childhood is linked to long-term health problems, including heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Children who consume more than 10% of daily calories from added sugars face higher risks of abnormal cholesterol and metabolic disorders.

Sugary drinks — not candy — are the single largest source of added sugar in kids’ diets, often delivering a full day’s recommended limit in just one serving.

While many parents keep a close eye on the candy jar, health experts say the more serious sugar threat to children may be hiding in the refrigerator.

A growing body of research shows that consistent, high sugar intake during childhood can set the stage for serious health consequences later in life. Kids who consume more than 10% of their daily calories from added sugars are more likely to develop abnormal cholesterol levels and face a greater risk of type 2 diabetes — a condition once seen primarily in adults. Both conditions significantly increase the risk of heart disease.

High sugar intake is also associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, another condition linked to long-term cardiovascular problems.

The risks

The American Heart Association (AHA) warns that consuming foods and beverages high in added sugars during childhood contributes to key heart disease risk factors, including obesity and elevated blood pressure. To reduce those risks, the AHA recommends that children ages 2 to 18 consume no more than 25 grams — about six teaspoons — of added sugar per day.

However, the average child consumes far more. Sugar accounts for roughly 17% of a child’s daily caloric intake, and about half of that comes from beverages such as sodas, fruit drinks, sports drinks, and sweetened teas. Many of these drinks — including some marketed as healthy — contain startling amounts of sugar. A single 12-ounce can of soda can contain nearly 10 teaspoons of sugar, almost an entire day’s recommended limit for a child.

“Parents are often vigilant about the candy jar, but the real sugar threat to our children's long-term health is hiding in plain sight on the beverage aisle,” said Dr. Meghan Tozzi, a pediatric cardiologist at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. “The alarming truth is that a single sugary drink can contain more than the entire recommended daily sugar limit for a child. This consistent overdose of sugar is a primary driver of childhood obesity, type 2 diabetes, and abnormal cholesterol levels — all significant risk factors that pave the way for heart disease in their future.”

More milk, less soda

Health experts say cutting back on sugary drinks is one of the most effective steps parents can take. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the AHA recommend serving water and milk instead of soda, sports drinks, sweet tea, sweetened coffee, or fruit drinks. Milk contains naturally occurring sugar, lactose, but also provides essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamin D.

AAP said fruit juice, often perceived as healthy, should also be limited because it contains more sugar per serving than whole fruit. The AAP recommends no fruit juice for infants under 1 year old. For children ages 1 to 3, intake should be limited to four ounces per day; four to six ounces for ages 4 to 6; and no more than eight ounces daily for children 7 to 14.

Parents are also encouraged to carefully read nutrition labels, where added sugars are now listed separately. Experts advise aiming for less than 25 grams of added sugar per day for children over 2, and avoiding added sugars entirely for children under 2. Hidden sugars can lurk in processed and pre-packaged foods, including ketchup, salad dressings, dried fruit, and baked beans.

Offering whole fruit instead of sugary snacks can help satisfy a child’s sweet tooth while providing fiber and other nutrients.