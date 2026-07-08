Recent study finds weight loss drugs may increase women’s chances of getting hired

A new working paper examined whether weight loss from GLP-1 medications is linked to changes in employment and relationships.

Researchers compared women taking GLP-1s with similar women who wanted to use the medications but had not yet started.

The findings suggest weight loss may affect new job and relationship opportunities, though the study is an early working paper that has not yet been peer reviewed.

GLP-1 medications, such as those prescribed for weight loss, have become well known for helping people lose significant amounts of weight. But researchers are beginning to ask whether the effects extend beyond physical health and into other parts of everyday life.

A new working paper from Harvard professor Rebecca Diamond explored whether weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications may also influence social and economic outcomes for women.

Rather than focusing on pounds lost or medical benefits, Diamond examined whether women experienced changes in employment or relationships after starting the medications. The paper builds on previous research showing that obesity can carry social and economic disadvantages for women and investigates whether those patterns change following substantial weight loss. Because the paper is an NBER working paper, it is intended to encourage discussion and has not yet undergone peer review.

How the researchers studied the question

To conduct the analysis, the researcher used data from the Understanding America Study, a long-running national survey that follows participants over time.

Instead of comparing GLP-1 users with the general population, the study matched women who started taking GLP-1 medications for weight loss with women who also wanted to begin treatment but had not yet done so. This comparison was designed to make the groups more similar in their motivation to lose weight, helping reduce some of the differences that might otherwise influence the results.

The researcher then tracked participants for six or more quarters — roughly 18 months — to see whether their employment status or relationship status changed after treatment began. The analysis also distinguished between women who were already employed or partnered and those who were not at the beginning of the study.

What the findings could mean

Among women who were single when the study began, those who started GLP-1 medications were 29 percentage points more likely to get married or begin living with a partner after six or more quarters than comparable women who wanted the medication but had not started it.

Among women who were unemployed at the start of the study, employment increased by 27 percentage points over the same period.

"This pattern helps interpret the female obesity penalty,” Diamond wrote. “Body weight can matter because it affects health, mobility, productivity, confidence, or because other people attach penalties to a visible trait.”

The study did not find evidence that women who were already in relationships were more likely to separate after starting the medication. Likewise, women who were already employed did not experience upward job mobility.

“The results here are most consistent with a substantial first-impression obesity penalty,” Diamond explained. “The response is concentrated where another person is forming a new assessment of the woman — a prospective partner or an employer considering an applicant who is not employed — and is muted where richer information has already accumulated."

According to Diamond, this pattern is consistent with the idea that some of the economic and social disadvantages associated with obesity may occur during first impressions — such as job searches or meeting potential partners — rather than through changes in workplace performance or established relationships.