The financial toll of an unexpected injury or illness

Unexpected injuries or illnesses can quickly become financial emergencies, with many workers saying the income loss was worse than they expected.

Many Americans cope by taking on credit card debt, cutting back on food, or delaying medical care when they're unable to work.

Experts say building even a small emergency fund and understanding your disability benefits before you need them can help reduce the financial impact of an unexpected health setback.

Getting sick or injured can be stressful enough on its own. But for many Americans, the bigger concern is what happens when they're suddenly unable to work and a paycheck disappears.

With many households already stretched by higher everyday costs, even a short period without income can quickly lead to difficult financial decisions.

A recent survey from Quikaid found that many workers have gone to work despite illness or injury because they simply couldn't afford to take time off.

To better understand how unexpected income loss affects workers — and what options may be available — ConsumerAffairs spoke with David Wright, CEO of Quikaid, about why so many people are financially vulnerable and what consumers should know before an emergency happens.

Survey highlights

The survey paints a clear picture of how financially vulnerable many workers are when an unexpected illness or injury keeps them off the job. More than one-third (38%) of respondents said they've lost income because of an injury, illness, or ongoing health condition, and nearly three in four (72%) said the financial impact was worse than they expected.

Many workers reported making difficult sacrifices to get by. Forty-two percent said they relied on credit cards during a period of lost income, while an equal share said they cut back on food to make ends meet. About one in four delayed or skipped medical care because of the financial strain, highlighting how income loss can create a cycle where health and finances both suffer.

The survey also found that many workers may be overlooking potential sources of financial support. Nearly half (44%) said they have never seriously explored disability benefits, and many reported they aren't sure whether they would qualify or how to begin the application process.

Ignoring health

Wright said that one of the most surprising findings from the survey was how normal it has become for people to ignore their health so they can continue working.

“People aren’t ignoring their health because they believe it’s the right thing to do, they’re doing it because they feel they have no other choice,” he said. “When missing a paycheck feels more risky than leaving an injury or health condition untreated, it highlights just how closely financial security and overall well-being, both physical and mental, are connected.”

Despite how normalized this trend has become, Wright warns that there are short- and long-term risks.

“Working through an injury or illness may protect your finances in the short term, but it can often lead to much greater costs over time,” he said.

“Delaying treatment can result in longer recovery periods, more serious health complications, and extended absences from work. Financially, the consequences can include mounting medical bills, growing credit card debt, and lost wages that ultimately far exceed the cost of taking time off when the problem first arises.”

Building financial resilience

While there’s no way to prevent all accidents or injuries, Wright hopes that these findings encourage more consumers to build up their financial resilience.

“Building financial resilience doesn’t require saving three to six months’ worth of expenses overnight,” he said/ “Even setting aside a small amount consistently can make a meaningful difference when an unexpected disruption occurs.

“It’s also important to understand the workplace benefits and income protection options available to you. Knowing what resources you have access to before an emergency arises can be just as valuable as the money you’ve set aside in your savings account.”