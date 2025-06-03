Recalled tomatoes could be deadly, FDA warns

The FDA has issued a Class I recall, its highest threat level, for salmonella-contaminated tomatoes sold by Williams Farms Repack LLC, warning they could be potentially deadly.

The affected tomatoes were distributed in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, under the Williams Farms Repack and H&C Farms labels, with multiple lot codes including R4467 and R4470.

Consumers are advised to not consume the recalled tomatoes, and instead return them for a refund or discard them; for questions, contact Jason Breland at the numbers provided.

On May 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Williams Farms Repack LLC had issued a recall of Vine Ripe Tomatoes because of the potential for them to be contaminated with salmonella.

This week, the FDA raised the alarm, warning that the tomatoes were not just tainted but potentially deadly. The FDA raised the recall’s classification to Class I, the highest threat level.

The recalled tomato sizes are 4x5 2 layer, 60ct 2layer, 3ct trays in the Williams Farms Repack label, and 5x6 25lb, 6x6 25lb H&C Farms Label. The tomatoes were distributed in three southern states - Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The recalled products are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC LOT CODE Tomatoes 5x6 25lb N/A R4467 Tomatoes 6x6 25lb N/A R4467, R4470 Tomatoes Combo 25lb N/A R4467 Tomatoes 4x4 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 4x5 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 60ct 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 60ct 18lb loose N/A R4467, R4470 Tomatoes XL 18lb Loose N/A R4467 Tomatoes 3ct trays 0 33383 65504 8 R4467

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.

Consumers with questions may contact Jason Breland at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154 Monday–Friday 8:00 am–5:00 pm EST.