Ready-to-eat sausage recalled due to listeria risk

The affected products were sold at Rouses Market locations in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The US. Food Safety and Inspection Service has classified this recall as Class I, its highest threat level.

Bourgeois Smokehouse is recalling approximately 100 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) smoked andouille sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The RTE smoked andouille sausage item was produced on May 12, 2025. All products were weighed, wrapped, and labeled in-store at the time of purchase.

The products do not bear an establishment number or the USDA mark of inspection because they were wrapped and labeled in-store at the time of purchase. This item was shipped to Rouses Market retail locations in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and has been available for purchase since May 13, 2025.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of the RTE andouille sausage produced by Bourgeois Smokehouse and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Blake or Logan Bourgeois, Owners, Bourgeois Smokehouse, at 985-447-1604 or bourgeoissmokehouse@comcast.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.