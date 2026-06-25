Plant-based food products recalled over plastic contamination risk

MorningStar Farms has voluntarily recalled two frozen plant-based products after reports of possible plastic contamination.

The recall affects select Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected products and should discard them or contact the company for a refund.

MorningStar Farms is voluntarily recalling two of its frozen plant-based products because they may contain pieces of plastic, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall covers MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets (10.5-ounce packages) and MorningStar Farms Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties (8-ounce packages) distributed throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. The company said no other MorningStar Farms products are affected.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer complaints about the possible presence of plastic pieces in the products. While no injuries have been reported, the company said it took the action out of an abundance of caution and has implemented additional quality-control measures to prevent similar incidents.

What to do

Affected Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets packages carry UPC code 000 28989 10110 5 and “Better if Used Before” dates of July 7 or July 8, 2027. The recalled Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties have UPC code 000 28989 10094 8 and “Better if Used Before” dates of July 5, 6 or 7, 2027.

Consumers who purchased the affected products should not consume them. MorningStar Farms advises customers to discard the products and contact the company for a full refund. The company's Consumer Affairs representatives can be reached at 800-962-0120 or by text at 877-453-5837 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.

The FDA said it is posting the company’s announcement as a public service. Consumers can find additional information and photos of the affected products on the FDA’s recall website.