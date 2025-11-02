Write a review
Peaches and ready-to-eat chicken and pork products recalled

The peaches may be contaminated with Listeria and the meat products may contain metal

Here are two recent major U.S. food‑recall alerts:

  • A select lot of yellow and white peaches grown by Moonlight Companies has been recalled due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe’s. Full notice:FDA recall notice

  • Photo

    The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recalls totalling about 7.15 million lbs of ready‑to‑eat chicken and pork products due to potential metal contamination, including a large recall by Hormel Foods Corporation. The affected products were distributed nationwide in food‑service channels. Full notice:recall announcement 

