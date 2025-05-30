Nearly 95,000 WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails recalled over entrapment and suffocation hazard

A major recall has been issued for WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails, following reports that the products pose a serious safety risk, including the potential for entrapment and fatal asphyxiation.

Recall details

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on May 29, 2025, affecting approximately 94,800 units of WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails. The recall includes two specific models and their assembly instructions:

Model BRX-8002

Model BRX-8003

Assembly Instructions for BRX-8002 and BRX-8003

Hazard summary

The recalled bed rails fail to comply with federal safety standards for adult portable bed rails. According to the CPSC, when attached to a bed, the rails can create dangerous gaps between the mattress and the rail or within the rail structure itself. This design flaw can trap users, increasing the risk of asphyxiation and death.

Further compounding the issue, the products do not display mandatory hazard warning labels, a critical lapse that may have prevented consumers from understanding the associated risks.

Consumer guidance and remedy

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails. The manufacturer is offering a free replacement product as a remedy. Instructions on how to receive the replacement or return the defective product can be found through the company’s official recall notice or via the CPSC website.

No injuries or fatalities have been publicly reported in connection with the products as of the recall date, but the design flaws mirror risks that have previously resulted in deaths linked to other similar adult bed rails on the market.

About the manufacturer

WeHwupe, a lesser-known manufacturer in the home safety product space, has not yet released a formal statement. The company’s response and remedy procedures will be closely monitored as regulators continue to prioritize consumer safety in the durable medical equipment sector.

For more information about this recall, consumers can visit cpsc.gov or call the CPSC Recall Hotline.