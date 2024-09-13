Nearly 900,000 hot tub pumps recalled after death, fires and property damage

Around 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet spa pumps, sold under brand names SaluSpa, Coleman and Hydro-Force, have been recalled following a death, fires and property damage.

The hot tub pumps can overheat, causing the plastic container to ignite and start a fire, manufacturer Bestway (Hong Kong) International and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

There have been three reported fires, including a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri in January that killed someone and another that caused "significant property damage."

Seven additional incidents are under investigation, but no injuries have been reported from them.

The AirJet and HydroJet spa pumps sold online together with a spa liner, including at Amazon, Costco and Walmart, for between $400 and $790 from May 2021 to May 2024.

What to do

The brand name of the spa pump, either SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force, are printed on the side of the liner. "Bestway" and the model number are on the label, side or back of the pump.

The recall only covers AirJet and HydroJet model numbers P05332, P05339, P05711, P05807, P07000, P07001, P05511, P07034, and P07572.

Owners of those hot tub pumps can get a replacement or partial refund.

Chinese manufacturer Bestway is offering a refund of $100 for AirJet spa pumps and $189 for HydroJet spa pumps.