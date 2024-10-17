Infant pillows face new regulations after deaths, injuries

Infant pillows are coming under new regulations to stop injuries and deaths of babies.

The regulations on infant support pillows will go into force next year and aim to lower the risk of suffocation, entrapment, fall injuries and deaths, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The regulations require firmness testing, sidewall angling testing, a maximum incline angle that can't exceed 10 degrees, "strongly-worded" product warning labels and prohibit the use of infant restraints.

“This is an important rule that creates safety standards for a set of products that – until now – were not subject to comprehensive safety standards and created suffocation hazards for infants,” CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said.

There have been 79 infant deaths and 124 injuries between 2010 and 2022 linked to infant support pillows, the CPSC said.

Most of the deaths and injuries were among infants younger than three months and happened with pillows in or on a sleep product, such as a mattress, bassinet, crib, play yard or on a couch, futon or toddler bed.

The CPSC said the regulations cover infant support cushions including infant head positioner pillows, infant sleep positioners and anti-rollover pillows, crib pillows, wedge pillows for infants, stuffed toys or pads and mats marketed for use as infant support cushions, multi-purpose pillows marketed for both nursing and lounging and tummy time pillows.

How to safely use infant support pillows

The CPSC said babies can turn over and roll out of infant support pillows without warning, which is why there are rules parents should follow to keep an infant safe:

Never use infant support cushions for infant sleep or naps.

If your baby falls asleep, move your baby to a crib, play yard, or bassinet. Stay near and watch your baby.

Only use an infant support cushion on the floor. Do not use on beds, sofas, or other raised surfaces.

Do not place infant support cushions on soft surfaces or in other infant sleep products, such as cribs or bassinets, or anywhere a baby sleeps.

Keep blankets and other soft items out of and away from the product.

More regulation on infant products

The new regulations on infant support pillows add to recent moves for stricter rules on products for babies.

In September, the CPSC approved new regulations on nursing pillows to prevent suffocation, falling and entrapping an infant's head movements.

And weighted infant sleep products, similar to mini sleeping bags that help lull babies to sleep, are also in the crosshairs of politicans and pediatric advocates.

In August, Democrats Senator Richard Blumenthal and representatives Tony Cárdenas and Kim Schrier introduced the Safeguarding Infants from Dangerous Sleep Act that would ban the baby sleepwear.

In 2023, there were around 60,400 visits to the ER of children aged younger than five associated with nursery products, including high chairs, cribs and strollers, the CPSC said in September.