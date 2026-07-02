Many Costco shoppers are just now noticing this warning on steak labels

Check the label. Many Costco steaks are blade tenderized and recommend cooking to 145°F with a 3-minute rest.

There's a reason. Blade tenderizing can move bacteria inside the meat, so these steaks have different cooking guidance than intact cuts.

Cook smart. Use a meat thermometer and don't assume every steak is safe to eat rare or medium-rare.

If you've ever picked up a package of steaks at Costco, there's a good chance you've overlooked one important line on the label.

Many of Costco's pre-cut steaks are labeled as blade tenderized, along with a recommendation to cook them to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. A recent Instagram video highlighting the label has sparked plenty of discussion among home cooks who prefer their steaks rare or medium-rare.

Here's what you should know before firing up the grill this summer.

Why Costco recommends 145 degrees

Normally, harmful bacteria on a whole steak are found primarily on the surface. When you sear the outside, those bacteria are destroyed, allowing many people to safely enjoy steaks cooked below 145 degrees.

Blade tenderization changes that equation.

The process uses dozens of tiny blades or needles to break up tough muscle fibers, creating a more tender steak. But those blades can also push any surface bacteria into the center of the meat, where lower cooking temperatures may not kill them.

That's why Costco labels these steaks as blade tenderized and recommends cooking them to 145°F, followed by a three-minute rest, which matches current guidance from the USDA for mechanically tenderized beef steaks.

Does this mean Costco meat isn't safe?

Not at all.

Blade tenderization is a common practice throughout the beef industry, especially for certain cuts. Costco is simply being transparent by clearly labeling the product and providing cooking instructions.

The key is knowing what you're buying.

Many shoppers assume every steak is an intact cut of beef that can safely be cooked rare. That's not always the case.

Actionable tips for shoppers

Read the label carefully. Look for terms like "blade tenderized" or "mechanically tenderized."

Use a meat thermometer . Instead of guessing the internal temperature of your steak, use a thermometer so you know exactly what doneness you’ve got.

Want a rare steak? Ask the butcher for a whole, untenderized cut if available, or purchase whole primal cuts and cut them yourself.

Don't skip the rest. The USDA recommends letting steaks rest for at least three minutes after reaching 145°F. This allows the temperature to stabilize while the juices head back to the center of the steak.

Higher-risk consumers should be extra cautious. Older adults, pregnant women, young children, and anyone with a weakened immune system should follow the recommended cooking temperatures.

Pro tip: Costco's labels contain more useful information than many shoppers realize. Besides cooking instructions, they identify the USDA grade, whether the meat has been blade tenderized, the packed-on date, and the sell-by date. Taking a few extra seconds to read the label can help you cook your steak both safely and exactly the way you intended.