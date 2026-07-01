Major egg producers settle multistate price-fixing allegations

Three of the nation's largest egg producers have agreed to donate 53 million eggs and pay $3.3 million to settle allegations they conspired to inflate egg prices during a period of record grocery costs.

The settlement, reached with the U.S. Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general, resolves claims that the companies manipulated a key industry pricing benchmark between 2022 and 2025.

Although the companies deny wrongdoing, they have agreed to new antitrust compliance measures and restrictions on communications with competitors.

Three of the country's largest egg producers have agreed to donate 53 million eggs to food banks and charities and pay $3.3 million to states as part of a proposed settlement resolving allegations that they conspired to artificially inflate egg prices during one of the most expensive periods for grocery shoppers in recent memory.

The agreement, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of 17 state attorneys general, involves Cal-Maine Foods, Versova, and Hickman's Egg Ranch. The settlement is still subject to approval by a federal court.

According to investigators, the companies secretly coordinated their bidding activity between June 2022 and March 2025 to influence daily wholesale egg prices published by Urner Barry, an industry benchmark widely used in contracts with grocery stores, restaurants, and food distributors. Prosecutors allege the coordinated bids created the false appearance of stronger demand, pushing benchmark prices higher and ultimately increasing costs for consumers.

Egg prices were already high

The alleged conduct occurred as Americans were already facing soaring egg prices caused by recurring outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which killed millions of laying hens and sharply reduced supplies. Retail egg prices climbed above $6 per dozen nationally during early 2025, with some stores charging considerably more.

Investigators said egg prices fell significantly after the companies learned they were under federal investigation, a development authorities say supports their allegations that unlawful coordination contributed to the earlier price spikes.

Eggs for food banks

Under the settlement, the three companies will collectively provide 53 million eggs to nonprofit organizations and food banks across participating states, in addition to paying $3.3 million to the states involved in the investigation. Individual states will receive both monetary payments and egg donations for distribution through local hunger-relief organizations.

Cal-Maine, the nation's largest egg producer, agreed to contribute the largest share of the settlement, including 30 million eggs and $1.5 million. Versova will provide 20 million eggs and $800,000, while Hickman's Egg Ranch will make the remaining contributions.

In addition to the financial and food donations, the companies agreed to significant changes in their business practices. The proposed settlement prohibits communications with competitors intended to influence benchmark prices, requires each company to appoint an antitrust compliance officer, establish monitoring programs, and cooperate with oversight by state and federal authorities.

The companies did not admit liability. Cal-Maine and Versova have denied the allegations, while Hickman's current owner has said the issue occurred under previous ownership.

The settlement does not end all legal challenges facing the industry. Several private antitrust lawsuits filed on behalf of retailers and consumers remain pending, alleging that major egg producers coordinated to drive up prices nationwide.