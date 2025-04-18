Major companies join forces to launch National Elder Fraud Coordination Center

AARP, Amazon, Google, and Walmart have announced the formation of the National Elder Fraud Coordination Center (NEFCC)—a nonprofit aimed at uniting public and private sector resources to fight the growing epidemic of fraud targeting older Americans.

The center, which officially began operations in March, is based within the National Cyber Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA) and marks the first nationwide initiative of its kind, the sponsoring companies said.

The NEFCC’s mission is to assist law enforcement in dismantling criminal organizations that defraud older adults out of billions each year. Leveraging tools and data from founding companies and other private partners, the center will identify and escalate concerning fraud patterns, helping investigators link small, isolated reports into larger, actionable cases against criminal rings.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, elder fraud losses in 2023 may have reached $61.5 billion, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated intervention.

A new model for coordinated action

The NEFCC is led by Brady Finta, a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent and founder of the San Diego Elder Justice Task Force. With more than 20 years of experience combating transnational crime, Finta says the NEFCC will take a “whole-of-society” approach by applying organized crime strategies to elder fraud cases and facilitating robust public-private collaboration.

“Older Americans deserve our best efforts to protect them against the transnational organized crime rings defrauding them,” said Finta. “NEFCC is modeled on the success of the FBI San Diego Elder Justice Task Force, proving that coordination across sectors will lead to arrests, prosecutions, and convictions.”

Founding partners speak out

Each of the founding companies has pledged ongoing support:

AARP's Kathy Stokes emphasized the importance of safeguarding retirement security, saying the NEFCC “will play a critical role to address the fraud crisis in our country.”

Amazon’s Scott Knapp expressed the company's global commitment to scam prevention, calling the partnership an important step in holding scammers accountable.

Google’s Halimah DeLaine Prado pointed to the importance of litigation in fighting bad actors, saying the company is eager to protect “some of the most susceptible users.”

Walmart’s Claire Rushton noted that NEFCC’s coordinated model will help industry leaders “stay ahead of scammers’ continuously evolving tactics.”

NEFCC will assist law enforcement at all levels by offering intelligence, pattern analysis, and case-linking services, all aimed at recovering stolen assets and securing justice for victims. More information is available at www.fightelderfraud.org.