Lowe's return policy explained: Insider tips, hidden exceptions, and how it compares to Home Depot

Don't assume 90 days: Most Lowe's purchases qualify, but appliances, TVs, paint, and other categories have much shorter return windows.

Use the hidden perks: Skip the paper receipt with MyLowe's or your payment card, and ask for a price match instead of returning an item if you find it cheaper elsewhere.

Very similar to Home Depot: Both stores offer 90-day returns on most items, with nearly identical exceptions and credit card benefits.

A home improvement project rarely goes exactly as planned. Often times you’ll buy an extra box of flooring "just in case," discover you grabbed the wrong plumbing fitting, or maybe realize that ceiling fan you loved in the store doesn't quite fit your space.

Fortunately, Lowe's has one of the most consumer-friendly return policies among major home improvement retailers. But there's a catch: while most items can be returned within 90 days, several high-ticket purchases have much shorter deadlines that often surprise shoppers.

Understanding those exceptions (and a few insider tricks) can save you time, money, and plenty of frustration.

Most purchases can be returned within 90 days

For most new, unused merchandise, Lowe's gives customers 90 days from the purchase date to return an item.

That includes many everyday purchases such as:

Hardware

Plumbing supplies

Lighting

Flooring

Storage products

Hand tools

Home décor

Kitchen and bath accessories

In most cases, you'll need proof of purchase to make a return. But the good news is that doesn't always mean keeping the actual paper receipt.

Lowe's can often look-up your purchase using:

Your MyLowe's Rewards account

The credit or debit card used for payment

Your online order history

Your order number

Your phone number for qualifying purchases

Creating a free MyLowe's account is one of the easiest ways to simplify future returns, especially if you're tackling multiple projects throughout the year.

The biggest mistake shoppers make

Many consumers assume everything at Lowe's comes with a 90-day return window. That's not the case.

Several product categories have much shorter deadlines, making it important to inspect purchases immediately after bringing them home.

Major appliances: Just 48 hours

Major appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and freezers get a paltry 48-hour return window. Make sure you’re home to accept delivery and inspect the appliance well. If you notice any damage, be sure to refuse the delivery.

If you notice damage or something is not working correctly within the first 48 hours, be sure to call Lowe’s at 1-800-445-6937 to report any damage, malfunctions, or missing parts.

That same 48-hour return window also applies to several other products, including:

Portable generators

Chainsaws

Pressure washers

Paint sprayers

Portable air conditioners

Tile saws

Utility vehicles

If you discover damage or another issue after 48 hours, Lowe's will typically direct you to the manufacturer's warranty rather than processing a standard return.

Pro tip: Consider opening a Lowe’s credit card when buying an appliance, as you’ll get an initial 20% discount PLUS you’ll get a 30-day return window instead of just 48 hours.

Other categories have shorter return windows

Several popular items also fall outside the standard 90-day policy.

Many have a 30-day return period, including:

TVs and consumer electronics

Liquid paint

Water heaters

Most outdoor power equipment

HVAC products

Custom blinds

Annual plants

If you're purchasing one of these items for a future project, make sure you understand the deadline before checking out.

Pro tip: While annuals only have a 30-day return window, trees, shrubs, and perennials have a strong one-year return policy. Black thumbs rejoice because if it dies on you within a year, you can bring it back for a full refund.

Can you return opened items?

Usually, but keep in mind that it often depends on what you purchased.

Many opened items can still be returned if they're complete, in good condition, and otherwise eligible under Lowe's policy. However, some categories like special orders, custom tinted paint, certain outdoor power equipment, and other specialty items have their own restrictions.

For this reason, it’s smart to keep the original packaging until you've installed or tested the product. Doing so often makes the return process much smoother.

Returning online purchases

One convenience Lowe's shares with Home Depot is the ability to return many online purchases at a local store.

That can save you from paying annoying return shipping or trying to box up bulky merchandise (speaking from personal experience on this one).

For oversized items or special-order products, however, return procedures often vary, so I highly recommend reviewing the policy before ordering online.

Pro tip: Skip the return and ask for a price match instead. If you discover that a qualifying competitor like Home Depot or Ace Hardware is selling the exact same item for less after you've already bought it, there's no need to return and repurchase it. Instead, bring in proof of the lower advertised price to Lowe's customer service desk and request a price adjustment. You'll get refunded the difference and avoid the hassle of making a return.

Lowe's vs. Home Depot: Is one better?

For most shoppers, the answer is no. Home Depot and Lowe’s have remarkably similar return policies.

The biggest similarities worth knowing include:

90-day returns on most merchandise

48-hour return windows for major appliances

Receipt lookup using eligible payment methods or online purchase history

In-store returns for most online purchases

Extended 365-day return windows on many eligible purchases made with their respective consumer or commercial credit cards (standard policy exceptions still apply)

Instead of focusing on which retailer has the "better" return policy, consumers are usually better off comparing prices, inventory, delivery options, and loyalty program benefits.

Insider Lowe’s return policy tips and tricks