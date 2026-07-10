Lowe's return policy explained: Insider tips, hidden exceptions, and how it compares to Home Depot

Don't assume 90 days: Most Lowe's purchases qualify, but appliances, TVs, paint, and other categories have much shorter return windows.
Use the hidden perks: Skip the paper receipt with MyLowe's or your payment card, and ask for a price match instead of returning an item if you find it cheaper elsewhere.
Very similar to Home Depot: Both stores offer 90-day returns on most items, with nearly identical exceptions and credit card benefits.
A home improvement project rarely goes exactly as planned. Often times you’ll buy an extra box of flooring "just in case," discover you grabbed the wrong plumbing fitting, or maybe realize that ceiling fan you loved in the store doesn't quite fit your space.
Fortunately, Lowe's has one of the most consumer-friendly return policies among major home improvement retailers. But there's a catch: while most items can be returned within 90 days, several high-ticket purchases have much shorter deadlines that often surprise shoppers.
Understanding those exceptions (and a few insider tricks) can save you time, money, and plenty of frustration.
Most purchases can be returned within 90 days
For most new, unused merchandise, Lowe's gives customers 90 days from the purchase date to return an item.
That includes many everyday purchases such as:
Hardware
Plumbing supplies
Lighting
Flooring
Storage products
Hand tools
Home décor
Kitchen and bath accessories
In most cases, you'll need proof of purchase to make a return. But the good news is that doesn't always mean keeping the actual paper receipt.
Lowe's can often look-up your purchase using:
The credit or debit card used for payment
Your online order history
Your order number
Your phone number for qualifying purchases
Creating a free MyLowe's account is one of the easiest ways to simplify future returns, especially if you're tackling multiple projects throughout the year.
The biggest mistake shoppers make
Many consumers assume everything at Lowe's comes with a 90-day return window. That's not the case.
Several product categories have much shorter deadlines, making it important to inspect purchases immediately after bringing them home.
Major appliances: Just 48 hours
Major appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and freezers get a paltry 48-hour return window. Make sure you’re home to accept delivery and inspect the appliance well. If you notice any damage, be sure to refuse the delivery.
If you notice damage or something is not working correctly within the first 48 hours, be sure to call Lowe’s at 1-800-445-6937 to report any damage, malfunctions, or missing parts.
That same 48-hour return window also applies to several other products, including:
Portable generators
Chainsaws
Pressure washers
Paint sprayers
Portable air conditioners
Tile saws
Utility vehicles
If you discover damage or another issue after 48 hours, Lowe's will typically direct you to the manufacturer's warranty rather than processing a standard return.
Pro tip: Consider opening a Lowe’s credit card when buying an appliance, as you’ll get an initial 20% discount PLUS you’ll get a 30-day return window instead of just 48 hours.
Other categories have shorter return windows
Several popular items also fall outside the standard 90-day policy.
Many have a 30-day return period, including:
TVs and consumer electronics
Liquid paint
Water heaters
Most outdoor power equipment
HVAC products
Custom blinds
Annual plants
If you're purchasing one of these items for a future project, make sure you understand the deadline before checking out.
Pro tip: While annuals only have a 30-day return window, trees, shrubs, and perennials have a strong one-year return policy. Black thumbs rejoice because if it dies on you within a year, you can bring it back for a full refund.
Can you return opened items?
Usually, but keep in mind that it often depends on what you purchased.
Many opened items can still be returned if they're complete, in good condition, and otherwise eligible under Lowe's policy. However, some categories like special orders, custom tinted paint, certain outdoor power equipment, and other specialty items have their own restrictions.
For this reason, it’s smart to keep the original packaging until you've installed or tested the product. Doing so often makes the return process much smoother.
Returning online purchases
One convenience Lowe's shares with Home Depot is the ability to return many online purchases at a local store.
That can save you from paying annoying return shipping or trying to box up bulky merchandise (speaking from personal experience on this one).
For oversized items or special-order products, however, return procedures often vary, so I highly recommend reviewing the policy before ordering online.
Pro tip: Skip the return and ask for a price match instead. If you discover that a qualifying competitor like Home Depot or Ace Hardware is selling the exact same item for less after you've already bought it, there's no need to return and repurchase it. Instead, bring in proof of the lower advertised price to Lowe's customer service desk and request a price adjustment. You'll get refunded the difference and avoid the hassle of making a return.
Lowe's vs. Home Depot: Is one better?
For most shoppers, the answer is no. Home Depot and Lowe’s have remarkably similar return policies.
The biggest similarities worth knowing include:
90-day returns on most merchandise
48-hour return windows for major appliances
Receipt lookup using eligible payment methods or online purchase history
In-store returns for most online purchases
Extended 365-day return windows on many eligible purchases made with their respective consumer or commercial credit cards (standard policy exceptions still apply)
Instead of focusing on which retailer has the "better" return policy, consumers are usually better off comparing prices, inventory, delivery options, and loyalty program benefits.
Insider Lowe’s return policy tips and tricks
MyLowe's before you shop: Even if you only visit Lowe's a few times each year, opening a free MyLowe's Rewards account is worthwhile. Besides tracking purchases, it provides another way for customer service to locate your receipt if you lose the original. It also creates a convenient digital purchase history for future projects.
Buy closer to installation day: It can be tempting to purchase everything months before starting a renovation or DIY project. But delays inevitably happen and buying materials too early often means your return window could expire before you've even opened a box. For this reason, it’s smart to try and purchase items closer to the date you know you'll actually start the project.
Use the same payment method: Receipt lookups are much easier when most purchases are made using the same credit or debit card. If you constantly switch between cash, gift cards, and multiple payment methods, tracking purchases later becomes more complicated and frustrating.
Save the packaging—for now: You don't need to keep every cardboard box forever. But for expensive tools, appliances, and electronics, hold onto the packaging until you're certain everything works properly and you're keeping the item. It makes returns much easier if something goes wrong.
Photograph every receipt: Those thermal printed receipts they print out and hand to you fade surprisingly quickly. So it’s smart to take a photo immediately after checkout so you'll always have a backup if you need one months later.
Inspect every delivery immediately: Whether it's flooring, cabinets, or a refrigerator, don't assume everything arrived in perfect condition. Open the packaging, verify the model, check for damage, and make sure all accessories are included while you're still inside the applicable return window.
Check manufacturer warranties: If you've missed Lowe's return deadline, don't assume you're out of options. Many appliances, power tools, and outdoor equipment include manufacturer warranties that cover repairs or replacement long after the store's return period expires.
Don't automatically return unopened extras: If you bought a clearance or discontinued item, check current resale prices before returning it. Sometimes the item has become difficult to find, making it worth more than you originally paid. Consider selling it on eBay or Facebook Marketplace for a profit.
Know which items are final sale: Many custom products, special orders, and certain hazardous materials may not be eligible for standard returns at Lowe’s. If you're making a large special-order purchase, ask about the return policy before placing the order rather than after delivery.