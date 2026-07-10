Costco shoppers have nearly a month to beat the latest postage stamp price hike

Beat the price hike: Costco will sell 100 Forever stamps for $77.75 through Aug. 10, nearly a month after USPS raises stamp prices on July 12.

Save now and later: That's about $4.25 less than buying 100 stamps at the new USPS price, and Forever stamps never expire.

Know the catch: Costco sells stamps only in 100-count packs, so consider splitting a pack if you don't mail often.

If you’re like most, you still send birthday cards, Christmas cards, thank-you notes, or the occasional bill through the mail. Today I have a simple way to use Costco to save money on postage, even after the USPS officially raises stamp prices.

The U.S. Postal Service will increase the price of a First-Class Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents beginning July 12. While most retailers will begin charging the new price immediately, Costco is giving members a little extra time.

Specifically, Costco will continue selling its 100-count book of Forever stamps for $77.75 through August 10, nearly a month after the USPS price increase takes effect. That works out to about 77.8 cents per stamp, compared with the new USPS price of 82 cents.

It may not sound like a huge difference, but the savings add up, especially if you're already planning to buy stamps.

Why this deal matters

At the new USPS price, 100 Forever stamps will cost $82. Costco's price of $77.75 saves members about $4.25 on every 100-pack purchased.

More importantly, these are Forever stamps, meaning they'll always cover the cost of mailing a standard first-class letter, regardless of how much postage increases in the future.

In other words, you're not just saving money today, but you're protecting yourself from future price hikes as well. To get the stamps, just tell the employee at the checkout register and they’ll get them for you. They typically come in five booklets of 20 stamps each.

The deal is also available on the Costco website with free tw-day delivery for Costco members.

The one important catch

There's one important limitation: Costco only sells stamps in 100-count packs.

If you only mail a handful of letters each year, buying that many stamps may not make sense. But for households that regularly send greeting cards, holiday cards, or invitations, it's an easy purchase that can pay off over time.

If 100 stamps feels like way too much, consider splitting a pack with a friend, neighbor, or family member.

Smart ways to maximize the savings

Before you head to Costco, think about how many stamps you actually use in a typical year. Many consumers underestimate how often they reach for one, especially during the holiday season.

By keeping a small supply at home, you're smartly avoiding last-minute trips to the post office and locking in the stamp price of 78 cents, which is a win-win in my book.

And remember that Forever stamps don't expire. So even if it takes you several years to use all 100, they'll still be valid whenever you need them.