Consumer product safety recall roundup for July 10, 2026

Recall roundup: Grills, gun safes, batteries, food and more

This roundup covers newly announced U.S. consumer product recalls, safety warnings, food recalls and a federal public health alert published in early July 2026.

Cuisinart grill glass can shatter

Conair is recalling certain Cuisinart Propel+ 3-in-1 gas grills because the tempered glass in the pizza oven can break during use.

The tempered glass window in the pizza oven can shatter during operation, creating a laceration hazard.

About 12,660 grills were sold in the United States, with 37 reports of shattered glass and one reported fire.

Consumers should stop using the grill immediately, check whether it is included in the recall and follow Conair’s refund instructions.

Conair LLC, doing business as Cuisinart, is recalling the stainless-steel Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill, model CGG-6331. The grill includes a griddle, a stove top burner and a pizza oven with tempered glass on top of the lid. Regulators say the glass can shatter while the grill is in use.

The hazard

The danger centers on the tempered glass window built into the pizza oven. According to the recall notice, the firm has received 37 reports of shattered glass during use, along with one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported, but broken hot glass can cause deep cuts and other serious injuries.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled grill immediately and visit Conair’s recall website to check whether their unit is affected. If it is, consumers should follow the instructions to safely remove the tempered glass window, upload a photo of the removed glass and a photo of the serial number, and then wait for verification. Conair says consumers will receive either a $500 refund by check or reimbursement of the original purchase amount with proof of receipt. After the refund is issued, consumers should write “Recall” on the glass with a black permanent marker and dispose of it.

Company contact

Conair can be reached toll-free at 833-408-0463 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://www.recallrtr.com/3in1grill, or through www.cuisinart.com by clicking “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

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Biometric gun safes may open

BBRKIN is recalling biometric firearm safes sold on Amazon because unauthorized users may be able to open them.

The biometric lock can be opened by unauthorized users, creating a serious injury hazard and risk of death if firearms are accessed.

About 9,100 safes were sold on Amazon.com, with no incidents or injuries reported.

Consumers should stop using the biometric feature immediately, remove the batteries and request a free repair kit.

Ningbo Moyumaoyi Co. Ltd., doing business as BBRKIN, is recalling BBRKIN and MouTec biometric firearm safes sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The concern is not cosmetic or minor: the biometric lock may fail to prevent access by unauthorized users.

The hazard

The recall says the biometric lock can be opened by people who should not be able to access the safe. That creates an especially serious risk in homes where firearms are stored, because unauthorized access can lead to shootings, serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported so far.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop relying on the biometric feature, remove the batteries from the safe and use only the physical key when storing firearms. BBRKIN says affected owners should contact the company to receive a free repair kit.

Company contact

BBRKIN can be reached by email at support@bbrkin.com, online at www.securitysafe.store/recallreplacement, or through www.securitysafe.store by clicking “Recall” at the top of the page and selecting “Recall Form.”

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Kobalt batteries linked to fires

Greenworks is recalling certain Kobalt yard tools with USB-C batteries after reports of smoke, sparks and fires during charging.

Charging the lithium-ion batteries through the USB-C port while they are inserted in the tool can cause a short circuit and fire.

About 554,780 units were sold, and the firm received 34 reports of batteries smoking, sparking or catching fire.

Consumers should stop charging inserted batteries through the USB-C port and request free replacement batteries.

Greenworks Tools is recalling Kobalt 24V and 48V trimmers, blowers, mowers, chainsaws and pruning saws that came with USB-C batteries. The problem involves how the lithium-ion batteries can behave when charged through the USB-C port while still inserted in the tool.

The hazard

According to the recall, the batteries can short-circuit if they are charged through the USB-C port while installed in the yard tool. That can lead to smoke, sparking or fire. Greenworks says it has received 34 reports of batteries producing smoke, sparking or catching fire under those conditions. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop charging the batteries through the USB-C port while the batteries are inserted in the tool. Greenworks says consumers should complete the online registration form to receive replacement batteries without the USB-C port, a charger adapter, a warning label for the tool, an updated manual and a prepaid shipping label with instructions for returning the recalled batteries.

Company contact

Greenworks Tools can be reached toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@greenworkstools.com, online at www.greenworkstools.com/pages/product-recall-information, or through www.greenworkstools.com by clicking “Recalls & Important Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page.

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Infant walkers fail federal standard

Wonder Stone Toys is recalling WonderStone infant walkers sold on Walmart.com because they pose a dangerous fall risk.

The walkers can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, violating the federal standard for infant walkers.

About 70 walkers were sold, and no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the walkers immediately and contact the seller for a full refund.

Wonder Stone Toys is recalling WonderStone-branded infant walkers in green and pink, with model numbers 616 and 616-1. The walkers have a gray fabric seat, white tray, detachable music box, six wheels, a foot pad and a white hand lever. Federal regulators say the design violates the mandatory safety standard for infant walkers.

The hazard

The walkers can fit through a standard doorway and do not stop properly at the edge of a step. Those failures create a fall hazard that can cause serious injury or death to infants. No incidents or injuries were reported in the recall notice, but the hazard is significant because stair falls involving infant walkers can be catastrophic.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant walkers immediately and contact Wonder Stone Toys for a full refund. The company says consumers will be asked to disassemble the walker, remove and cut the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray with permanent marker, and email a photo of the disassembled walker showing the cut seat and marked tray.

Company contact

Wonder Stone Toys can be reached by email at wonderstonerecall@outlook.com.

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Insignia range knobs pose fire risk

Best Buy is recalling certain Insignia gas ranges because the front-mounted knobs can be turned on accidentally.

The range’s front knobs can be activated by people or pets, creating a fire hazard.

About 3,820 ranges were sold in the United States, with one report of accidental activation and no injuries.

Consumers should stop using the oven, verify the model and obtain free knob covers from Best Buy.

Best Buy Purchasing LLC is recalling Insignia gas ranges with model numbers NS-RGFGSS1 and NS-RGFCGS2. The stainless-steel ranges have five front-mounted knobs and an “Insignia” label on the bottom of the oven door. Regulators say the placement and design of the knobs can allow accidental activation.

The hazard

The main concern is unintentional ignition or gas flow caused by accidental contact with the front-mounted controls. The recall says even pets can activate the knobs. Best Buy reported one incident involving accidental activation, though no injuries were reported. Left unchecked, an activated burner can start a fire.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled oven immediately and visit Best Buy’s recall site to confirm whether their range is affected. The company is offering a free set of compatible knob covers with instructions. Until the covers are installed, consumers should keep children and pets away from the controls, make sure the knobs are off before leaving home or going to bed, and avoid storing items on the range when it is not in use.

Company contact

Best Buy can be reached at 800-566-7498 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls, or through www.bestbuy.com by clicking “Product Recalls” under the “Order and Purchase” section at the bottom of the page.

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Portable bed rails can trap users

YUEZHANG is recalling Moodooy adult portable bed rails because they can create deadly entrapment gaps.

Users can become trapped inside the bed rail or between the rail and mattress, creating an asphyxiation hazard.

About 228 bed rails were sold on Amazon, and no incidents or injuries were reported.

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and contact the seller for a full refund.

Shenzhen Yuezhang Network Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as YUEZHANG, is recalling Moodooy adult portable bed rails sold on Amazon. The rails also lack required hazard warning labels, according to the CPSC notice.

The hazard

The recalled rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because a user can become entrapped within the rail or in the space between the rail and the mattress. That creates a risk of death by asphyxiation, especially for older adults or others with limited mobility. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact YUEZHANG for a full refund. The company says consumers will be asked to cut the black safety strap in half, write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the marked rail with the buyer’s name on a piece of paper, and email that image to the company.

Company contact

YUEZHANG can be reached by email at Moodooy-recall@outlook.com.

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Flaunt power banks can ignite

Flaunt is recalling MagSafe battery chargers after reports of overheating, fires, burns and property damage.

The lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, creating fire and burn hazards.

About 1,400 power banks were sold, with five reported overheating-and-fire incidents, two burn injuries and four reports of minor property damage.

Consumers should stop using the charger immediately and request either a refund or store credit.

iDecoz Inc., doing business as Flaunt, along with Case-Mate, is recalling Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger power banks with model number E33A. The recalled chargers were sold in melon, black, lavender and white and are marked “FLAUNT” on the front and back.

The hazard

The recall says the lithium-ion battery in the charger can overheat and ignite. Flaunt has received five reports of the power banks overheating and catching fire, including one reported burn to a consumer’s hand, one burn to a consumer’s arm and four reports of minor property damage. Because the product is a portable battery device, ignition can happen while it is being handled, carried or stored nearby.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Flaunt for a full refund of the $65 purchase price by check or an $80 store credit at flauntcases.com. The company says consumers must register online and submit two photos: one showing the front of the power bank with “Recalled,” the consumer’s initials and the registration date written in permanent marker, and another showing the model number E33A on the back. Flaunt says it will then email disposal instructions that comply with local and state rules for lithium-ion batteries.

Company contact

Flaunt can be reached by email at recall@flauntcases.com, online at www.flauntcases.com/pages/recall, or through www.flauntcases.com by clicking “Product Recalls” at the top of the page.

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Smoke and CO detectors may fail

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using JNHCD combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors because they may not alert to smoke and fire.

The detectors can fail to warn consumers about hazardous smoke and fire conditions.

The products were distributed through Amazon.com, eBay.com and Sears.com.

Consumers should stop using the detectors immediately, dispose of them and install working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an urgent warning about JNHCD combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold online. Unlike a standard recall with a listed company remedy, this is a direct consumer warning from the agency telling people to stop using the detectors immediately because they may not perform their most basic safety function.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of hazardous smoke and fire. A smoke or CO alarm that does not sound when needed can leave people unaware of a fire emergency until it is too late, increasing the risk of severe injury or death. The warning did not list a company contact for corrective action.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the JNHCD detectors immediately, dispose of them and install working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors from trusted sources. The CPSC also says consumers should not sell or give away these hazardous detectors.

Company contact

No manufacturer contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers should rely on the agency notice for guidance and replace the detectors with functioning alarms right away.

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METASONO heated insoles can explode

The CPSC is warning consumers to discard METASONO and MEATSONO heated insoles because their batteries can ignite.

The internal lithium-ion battery can explode and catch fire, even when the insoles are turned off.

The products were sold on Amazon.com and eBay.com from July 2023 through July 2026.

Consumers should dispose of the insoles immediately using local hazardous-waste procedures.

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using METASONO and MEATSONO heated insoles sold online. These are battery-powered wearable products, and the agency says the internal lithium-ion battery can fail in a way that creates a serious burn and fire risk.

The hazard

The warning says the battery can explode and ignite, even when the insoles are turned off. That means the danger may exist not only during wear, but also while the insoles are being stored, packed or left indoors near other combustible material. The agency urged immediate disposal.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the heated insoles immediately and dispose of them following local hazardous-waste disposal rules for lithium-ion battery products. Because the risk involves fire and explosion, consumers should not continue charging, wearing or storing the insoles in regular household trash without following local disposal rules.

Company contact

No company contact information was provided in the CPSC warning. Consumers should follow the agency’s disposal guidance and replace the product with a safer alternative.

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Meisinuo heated insoles pose fire hazard

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Meisinuo heated insoles because the battery can explode and ignite.

The lithium-ion battery in the heel area can explode and catch fire, causing serious burn injuries.

The insoles were sold on Amazon.com from August 2023 through December 2024.

Consumers should dispose of the insoles immediately using proper hazardous-waste procedures.

The CPSC issued a separate warning covering Meisinuo heated insoles, described as black insoles with a lithium-ion battery in the heel area and a remote control. As with other battery-powered wearables, the agency says the product poses a significant fire risk close to the body.

The hazard

According to the warning, the internal lithium-ion battery can explode and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire. A failure in a wearable heated insole can expose the user directly to heat, flames or battery chemicals, making the hazard especially acute.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the insoles immediately and dispose of them following local hazardous-waste disposal procedures. Although the warning text refers to disposing of defective hand warmers, the product at issue is the heated insoles, and consumers should treat them as hazardous battery-powered items.

Company contact

No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers should follow the disposal guidance and avoid reselling or passing the insoles to anyone else.

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OLA-OLA yam recalled for milk

Yusol International Foods is recalling OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM because it may contain undeclared milk.

The product may contain sodium caseinate, a milk ingredient not declared on the label.

The recall covers products with expiration dates from November 2028 through May 2029 distributed in multiple U.S. states as well as Canada and Australia.

Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity should not eat the product and should return it for an exchange.

Faysu Inc., doing business as Yusol International Foods, is recalling OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM. The FDA says the product may contain undeclared milk in the form of sodium caseinate, which is a serious concern for people with milk allergies or severe milk sensitivity.

The hazard

For consumers with a milk allergy, undeclared milk can trigger reactions ranging from hives and gastrointestinal distress to a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. The recall specifically warns that people who are allergic or highly sensitive to milk are at risk if they consume the product.

What to do

Consumers who have a milk allergy or sensitivity should not consume the recalled pounded yam. The company says affected products can be returned to the place of purchase for an exchange for a correctly labeled product or a warning-sticker-labeled product.

Company contact

No direct consumer contact information was listed in the FDA notice. Consumers should use the FDA recall notice and the place of purchase to seek an exchange.

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Frozen blueberries recalled over E. coli

Publix-distributed GreenWise organic frozen blueberries are being recalled because of possible E. coli O145 contamination.

The recalled blueberries may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145, which can cause severe illness.

The recall covers 10-ounce packages with lot code 60401 shipped to Publix stores in eight states.

Consumers should not eat the berries and should discard them or return them for a full refund.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. has initiated a recall of GreenWise Organic IQF Frozen Blueberries in 10-ounce packages. The FDA says the product may be contaminated with E. coli O145, a Shiga toxin-producing strain that can cause serious foodborne illness.

The hazard

E. coli O145 can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody and vomiting. Most healthy people recover within a week, but some cases can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a dangerous complication that can damage the kidneys. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face the greatest risk of severe outcomes.

What to do

Consumers who have frozen GreenWise blueberry products with lot code 60401 should not eat them. The FDA says the product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers can contact the recalling firm at 336-899-5612 or by email at Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com.

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Beef jerky alert over undeclared wheat

Federal inspectors issued a public health alert for STREET’S BEEF Jerky TERIYAKI FLAVOR because the label does not disclose wheat.

The ready-to-eat jerky contains wheat, a known allergen, that is not declared on the label.

The alert covers multiple lot codes and product bearing establishment number “EST. 21827” shipped to three retail locations in Oklahoma.

Consumers should not eat the jerky and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for STREET’S BEEF Jerky TERIYAKI FLAVOR made by GoodTimes Beef Jerky. This is an alert rather than a recall, but the agency is urging consumers to check their pantries because the product contains undeclared wheat.

The hazard

The issue is misbranding and an undeclared allergen. For people with a wheat allergy or sensitivity, eating a mislabeled product can cause allergic reactions that range from mild to severe. FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions tied to the product.

What to do

Consumers who bought the affected jerky should not consume it. FSIS says the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers should check the lot codes listed in the alert and the establishment number “EST. 21827” on the packaging.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Allyson Moore, owner and operator of GoodTimes Beef Jerky, at 405-550-7657 or by email at goodtimesjerky@gmail.com.

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