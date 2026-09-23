Traditional TV gains ground on streaming in customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction with cable and satellite TV rose 18 points from a year earlier, according to a new JD Power study.

Live TV streaming still costs $41 less per month on average, though its price rose $5 over the past year.

Verizon Fios led traditional TV providers, while YouTube TV ranked highest among live TV streaming services.

Remember when conventional wisdom held that streaming would render traditional television networks obsolete? Well, it’s not working out that way.

Cable and satellite television customers are becoming more satisfied with their service, even as live TV streaming remains the less expensive choice, according to JD Power’s 2026 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study.

Overall satisfaction with cable and satellite service rose 18 points from a year earlier, reaching 549 on JD Power’s 1,000-point scale. Ratings improved across every area the study measured, including value, service quality, trust, and problem resolution.

Live TV streaming scored higher overall, at 627, but that was down three points from a year earlier. JD Power said streaming satisfaction has been relatively flat since 2024, while traditional providers have made steady gains.

Streaming still holds some advantages

Price remains a major reason to consider streaming. Live TV streaming costs $41 less per month than cable or satellite service on average, the study found. That difference amounts to $492 over a year, although streaming prices rose $5 per month from the previous year.

Streaming also held a 99-point advantage in satisfaction with the value customers receive for the price they pay.

Carl Lepper, a senior director at JD Power, said traditional providers have improved customers’ perceptions of affordability, narrowing a satisfaction gap that once appeared much wider.

Among traditional TV providers, Verizon Fios ranked first for the second straight year with a score of 586. Spectrum followed at 564, above the segment average of 549. YouTube TV led live TV streaming for the fourth consecutive year with a score of 643, compared with the segment average of 627.

For consumers reviewing their TV bills, the findings offer a reason to compare the full cost of available services. A lower advertised monthly price may change after adding the channels, features or equipment a household wants. Customer satisfaction scores, meanwhile, reflect subscribers’ experiences; they do not establish which provider will be the best fit for every household.