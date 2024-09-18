Nursing pillows under new safety regulations after babies died

New safety regulations for nursing pillows are coming into force next year following a string of baby deaths.

The rules require standards to prevent suffocation, falling and entrapping an infant's head movements, the federal government's Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

There have been 154 infant deaths and 64 injuries between 2010 and 2022 linked to nursing pillows, the CPSC said.

The pillows, which rest upon, wrap around or are worn by a caregiver while they are seated or reclined, include any that are for positioning and supporting an infant while breast or bottle feeding.

“Nursing pillows can be very useful for parents and caregivers while feeding babies," CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said. "This rule will dramatically improve the safety of these products going forward while preserving their utility."

How to safely use nursing pillows

The CPSC said this is how to safely use nursing pillows for your baby: