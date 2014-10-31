Current Events in October 2014

The adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) got a nasty reputation at the height of the housing meltdown, largely because they were associated with subprime mortgages.

Unlike a fixed rate mortgage, the interest rate on an ARM fluctuates on the basis of prevailing interest rates and other factors. Subprime lenders used ARMs so that more consumers could afford mortgage payments, at least at first.

The rate was set very low for the first couple of years. After that, it reset to a much higher rate – sometimes twice the rate of a prime mortgage.

That's where subprime borrowers ran into trouble. The mortgage payments, which they could barely afford to begin with, suddenly became unaffordable. When home values plunged, they were unable to sell or refinance, so many defaulted.

Not all ARMs are bad

But not all ARMs are associated with subprime mortgages and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) says some ARMs might be useful to consumers in some circumstances.

Typically the initial interest rate of an ARM is lower than that of a fixed rate mortgage. It's true that fixed rate mortgages rates are near historic lows, but the opening rate on an ARM is even lower.

HUD says an ARM may be a good option if you plan to own your home for only a few years, you expect an increase in future earnings or the prevailing interest rate for a fixed rate mortgage is too high.

ARM rates are calculated using an index, a margin, an interest rate cap structure and an initial rate period. Since the index is often keyed to government bonds, ARM rates over the last 5 years have been remarkably stable because bond yields have remained low.

However, there is no guarantee they'll stay that way, especially since the Federal Reserve has just announced an end to its bond-purchase program and many market analysts expect the Fed to begin tightening interest rates next year.

Yellow flag

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has urged caution when it comes to ARMs, noting that borrowers might get the benefit of lower initial payments but could face some disadvantages later. Payments could up, sometimes by a lot, even if rates don't go up. Your payments could go down, but might not.

“You could end up owing more money than you borrowed, even if you make all your payments on time,” CFPB warns.

Benefits

But researchers at the University of Chicago say the lower initial payment an ARM provides can give individual consumers and the economy as a whole a significant boost.

In their study they found a reduction in mortgage payments of as little as $150 a month led to a reduction in mortgage defaults and an increase in consumer spending, particularly the financing of vehicle purchases, while improving household credit ratings.

In their study they found households that refinanced with an ARM applied more than 70% of the savings to paying down credit card debt. As a result both mortgage defaults and credit card delinquencies declined.

In the end, whether an ARM is a good choice will depend on a lot of factors inherent in the loan. Among the most important are the interest rate caps and how long the initial interest rate period lasts.

If interest rates begin to rise, as many analysts fully expect, having a fixed rate mortgage might help you sleep a little better at night. The rate doesn't change over the life of the loan and over time, might cost the same or less than an ARM.