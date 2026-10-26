iPhone Duo order scams are on the rise: How to spot the fakes

Scammers are creating fake iPhone Duo preorder websites with promises of exclusive deals, early access, and giveaways to steal consumers’ personal information.

Some malicious websites may exploit vulnerabilities in outdated iPhones, potentially putting devices at risk simply by visiting the page.

Experts recommend verifying offers through Apple’s official website, watching for suspicious links and domains, and keeping devices updated with the latest security patches.

The excitement around a new iPhone can make it tempting to jump on a preorder deal, but scammers are hoping shoppers move too quickly.

With Apple's iPhone Duo orders under way, fraudulent websites are popping up, promising exclusive discounts, early access, and giveaways to lure consumers in. New research from TrendLife uncovered fake iPhone Duo websites designed to steal personal information, including one malicious site that could potentially put vulnerable iPhones at risk simply by visiting the page.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Lynette Owens, vice president of consumer marketing and education at TrendLife, who shared what shoppers should look for to spot these scams and protect themselves.

Phones are on backorder, scammers are taking advantage

While the new iPhone Duo officially went on sale just a few days ago, the devices are already backordered until the new year. However, this is the perfect scenario for scammers trying to get consumers to quickly make a purchase.

“Scammers know that when a highly anticipated product is difficult to get, consumers may be more willing to jump at an offer promising early access,” Owens said. “They're exploiting that excitement by creating convincing websites that impersonate Apple, advertise exclusive preorders, or promise steep discounts and free devices.

“Our researchers at TrendLife have identified suspicious sites and pages capitalizing on Apple's latest product launch. Some are designed to take over a person’s Facebook account or deceptively redirect shoppers to affiliate advertising, while others appear designed to collect personal information such as payment details. More concerning, we've also investigated a fake iPhone Duo giveaway site designed to exploit a person’s iPhone simply based on the version of iOS it is running; simply visiting the malicious site automatically allows the criminals to attack the phone and potentially put anything accessible by the phone at risk.”

Owens explained that these scams rely on intricate technology, as well as a combination of excitement, urgency, and the fear of missing out to be successful.

Know how to spot a scam

With these scams, Owens warns consumers to look beyond the usual red flags.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about online scams is that you're only at risk if you enter personal information or download something,” she said. “Our researchers identified a fake iPhone Duo website that attempted to exploit known iOS vulnerabilities, meaning simply visiting the page could put vulnerable devices at risk.”

In today’s AI world, malicious websites don't always have obvious warning signs. However, there are still signs of a scam. Owens recommends that consumers look for unfamiliar domains, unusual spelling, or links that don't match the company they claim to represent. It’s also important to be especially cautious of shortened URLs or links shared through unsolicited messages and social media ads.

“It's also important to remember that HTTPS and the padlock symbol don't guarantee a website is legitimate,” Owens said. “Keeping devices updated with the latest security patches and using security software and tools is critical to reducing exposure to known vulnerabilities. Reputable, up-to-date security software on any device you use to connect to the internet can flag or block you from visiting websites that have been compromised in some way.”

What’s real and what’s a scam?

How do you spot a real advertisement from Apple and one that’s created by a scammer?

It’s not always easy, as scammers can easily replicate branding, product images, and specifications to make fake order pages look convincing, especially with the help of AI.

“Consumers should verify promotions through Apple's official website or trusted retailers, especially when a site promises exclusive access or guaranteed reservations for a hard-to-find product,” Owens said. “Other warning signs include incorrect product details, unclear seller information, suspicious checkout redirects, and countdown timers designed to pressure shoppers into acting quickly.”

Anyone can be fooled

Owens explained that the sophistication of these scams makes it easy for just about anyone to fall victim to them. She said that proactive prevention strategies are the best way to protect yourself and your personal information.

“These scams highlight how online fraud is evolving beyond simply tricking consumers into entering payment information,” she said. “Scammers are creating increasingly convincing experiences, and in some cases, attempting to exploit vulnerabilities in the devices people use every day.”